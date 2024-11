What does "affordable housing" mean in Detroit?

Sonya Mays Sonya Mays.

Chase Cantrell Chase Cantrell.

Steve Koss Edward Carrington at The Ribbon, a new development led by his company, Flux City.

Steve Koss Edward Carrington in the kitchen of an apartment at The Ribbon.

Steve Koss An apartment at The Ribbon.

Rob Lockett Rob Lockett.

Steve Koss A model apartment at The Ribbon.