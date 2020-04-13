Essay: Coronavirus has affected us so much

This essay is written by Jeremiah, who is a Boys & Girls Clubs member at the Dick and Sandy Dauch Club.



I am a member of a youth fraternity and a Boys & Girls Club member. Right now, in the world we are in a fight of our lives against the coronavirus. It has affected many people including myself. I'm now at home every day and it really is affecting me socially. Not being able to speak to friends and see people I see on a regular basis is hard for me. Also, now that school is closed for the rest of the year it has really had an effect on my school life. I am not used to being at home all the time and working on the computer. I'm usually in a classroom surrounded by my peers. However, I am human so I will learn to adapt, but for now it is hard.

It has affected me personally in the social and educational aspect, but I know around the city of Detroit it's affecting others as well. In Detroit, which is one of the cities around the country hit hard by the virus, the pandemic has also affected the youth. Youth are now forced to stay home instead of going to school and spending time with friends. Most kids need to be outside and with people to release their energy and socialize. Now this cannot happen, because the virus has affected us so much. One thing we also see happening is food insecurities and social distancing. Due to what is happening in the world, people are very much afraid and cautious about food supply and interactions with people. People are afraid and are told to stay inside, so we stock up supplies that will last them about a month. Usually people get stuff that we will last them about two weeks, but now we need to stay home as much as we can.

With social distancing, we now separate ourselves from other parts of society. This has made me feel very much disconnected from my friends. Humans are made to be out and about and socialize with beings on Earth. These unfortunate events have led many people to be disconnected from society. This has allowed my mind to go to the dark side, where my fears come out. My main fear is “How long will my life be on pause?” I’m afraid of how long I will be stuck in the house and can’t see my friends. Will it be a couple more weeks or will it be a couple months?

The Boys & Girls Club has helped me a lot during this crisis. Just for a couple hours, I’m able to forget about the real world and have a good time. This is because the club has come to us. The Virtual Club has helped me still talk to people and meet new people as well. BGCSM has helped me through a lot of things in my life these past few years. So, I know for sure it helps other kids through these tough times. This experience with BGCSM virtually is helping lighten my heart, through my darkest time.



This essay is part of a four-part series in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan exploring the impact on youth and local organizations serving youths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.