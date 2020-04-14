Essay: This was supposed to be the year my friends and I live it out

This essay was written by Myles, who is a Boys & Girls Clubs member at the Dick and Sandy Dauch Club

I cannot speak for all or any Detroit youth aside myself, but I can express how my life has changed. Being a youth and a senior in Detroit during this time has really been difficult to deal with. Milestones for a graduate like senior pinning, prom, graduation, senior picnic, senior skip day, and open houses are all being canceled or postponed because of the virus. Life is changing for me not only because of the threat but because of the lack of human interaction.

This is my last year being around people I have spent four years watching grow and growing with; friends who have become family, friends and people who I love that I cannot dap up or hug or have face-to-face interaction or conversation. This disconnect from people is heartbreaking and hard to say the least; this year is supposed to be the year where I live it out with these people who are so close to me because I don’t know when I will see these friends again after I graduate. But I cannot say that I am angry that this is happening; there probably would have been more cases of positive COVID-19 diagnoses had facilities been open and had there not been such a big disconnect.

Having an in-law that has contracted the virus, I have really become more fearful of this pandemic. It has really made me think about the statewide shelter-in-place order and how important it is to keep to yourself to ensure the safety of myself and others. However, BGCSM has made social distancing and the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order a lot easier to deal with. The virtual club is literally the best option for its members to stay interested in something and for its employees to still receive their pay. They remain fully committed to their number one goal; serving the community, which I appreciate.

This essay is part of a four-part series in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan exploring the impact on youth and local organizations serving youths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.