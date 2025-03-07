BUILD introduces new program to help established entrepreneurs grow, evolve

Build Instittute

Detroit’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is continuously growing and evolving, ranking as the No. 1 emerging startup ecosystem globally in 2022.



For the past twelve years, BUILD has provided tools and support to Detroit entrepreneurs, graduating over 2,600 students. Through programs like BUILD BASICS and CO.STARTERS, entrepreneurs transform their ideas into reality while fine-tuning their business models along the way.



While BUILD has primarily focused on supporting startup businesses, the organization recognizes that established small business owners also need resources—especially those looking to scale. Identifying a gap in available support, BUILD has been developing a program since 2023 specifically designed to help established business owners grow, scale, and evolve.



“The Detroit entrepreneurial ecosystem is one of the strongest business support networks in the country and the world. However, a large portion of these resources is allocated to startup businesses,” says Aaron Jackson, a facilitator of BUILD’s GROW program. “There’s an imbalance in the support available to businesses that are already successful—those with employees, generating revenue, and fully committed to their business. That’s how the BUILD GROW concept came to life. We wanted to address this gap and provide meaningful support for established businesses.”



Filling the gap in the business ecosystem



Before launching GROW, BUILD refined the curriculum through multiple iterations, ultimately structuring it into two key components. The program begins with GROW: Focus, a 10-week introductory cohort guided by subject matter experts. The second phase, GROW: Evolve, is a three-year program designed to help businesses scale with peer support and education.



“Both programs emphasize peer support, but GROW: Evolve is entirely peer-driven, whereas GROW: Focus is a shorter, structured program aimed at helping entrepreneurs establish essential processes and systems to transition from solopreneurs to fully operational businesses,” Jackson explains.



Subject matter experts guide participants through critical topics such as human resources, hiring processes, the distinction between contracted and full-time employees, retirement planning for entrepreneurs, and various types of capital available at different business stages. Before launching the first Focus cohort last fall, Jackson, founder of CorpVantage, assessed business owners to identify the best subject matter experts to contribute.



In the Evolve phase, participants address real-time business challenges and develop strategic solutions while focusing heavily on securing grant funding. A collaboration between BUILD, Detroit Means Business, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Small Business Support Hub program, GROW: Evolve also provides participants with access to up to $9,000 in grant funding.



“What’s unique about this program is that it brings together a large number of successful entrepreneurs in one space, allowing them to navigate and solve problems collaboratively,” Jackson says. “Rather than learning from a textbook, participants engage in dynamic discussions and problem-solving.”



Supporting small businesses like Spectacle Society



BUILD’s network is designed to provide ongoing support and opportunities to alumni. This is how Tina Arroyo, owner of Spectacle Society—an optical boutique in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood—discovered BUILD: Grow and Focus.



Arroyo, one of a handful of Detroit opticians certified by the American Board of Opticianry, launched her business nearly five years ago, merging her passions for photography and stylish eyewear.



“When I realized that eyewear was an amazing way to help people tap into their authenticity and express their uniqueness, everything clicked. My two passions merged, and I’ve never looked back,” Arroyo says.



However, launching Spectacle Society came with challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed her opening, followed by soaring operational costs. With support from ProsperUs, Arroyo secured a gap loan, allowing her to open her doors in December 2020. Seeking additional growth opportunities, she connected with BUILD and joined the first GROW: Focus cohort from July to September.



“It was really insightful to hear a variety of perspectives—some things I knew, some I didn’t, and some I gained deeper understanding of,” Arroyo shares. “Having direct access to experts, getting our questions answered, and learning holistically about scaling a business was invaluable.”



Arroyo learned key lessons about business credit scores, different marketing and advertising strategies, influencer partnerships, and hiring employees.



“Don’t be afraid to seek help,” she advises. “There are so many organizations in Detroit dedicated to helping small businesses thrive, and they genuinely want to see the city grow through its local entrepreneurs.”



Interconnecting communities around the world



Entrepreneurship requires passion, resilience, and the willingness to take risks—qualities Yvette Jenkins embodies. As the founder and CEO of Love Travels. Imports, Jenkins has spent over a decade building a business that sells ethically made goods from communities she has visited, aiming to combat global poverty and promote environmental sustainability.



“One of the bracelets I carry is handmade in Uganda by a woman named Dorine. She only completed the fourth grade because her father couldn’t afford school after her mother passed away. That experience instilled in her a deep desire to provide for her own children. Now, through her work, she supports eight kids and funds their education,” Jenkins explains. “When you realize you can have a direct impact on someone’s life, it adds so much value to these products.”



A Detroit native, Jenkins has utilized the city’s small business resources to navigate challenges and grow her company. She has participated in various support hubs, from TechTown Detroit in 2013 to the new BUILD: GROW Evolve program.



Currently, about 10 entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and business stages are part of the GROW: Evolve cohort. Each participant completed an initial assessment outlining their business goals to tailor the program to their needs. The biweekly, two-hour meetings provide structured yet personalized support.



“This new program is exciting because it brings together a cohort of peers who share the entrepreneurial journey,” Jenkins says. “Being an entrepreneur can feel isolating, so having a strong support system is crucial.”



As Detroit’s entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve, so must its entrepreneurs. With the launch of BUILD’s targeted and comprehensive new program, Detroit’s business ecosystem is becoming stronger, more resilient, and better equipped to support entrepreneurs navigating complex growth stages.