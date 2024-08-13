BUILD Institute to hold first signature fundraising event at the Aretha Amphitheater

Don’t miss out on an amazing night of good food, lively music, great connections, and supporting a notable cause. BUILD is thrilled to announce their first signature fundraising event
happening at the Aretha Amphitheater on August 14. Anyone looking to network, support small Detroit businesses, and create lasting memories is welcome to join a night of "Building Beneath the Stars" with BUILD Institute whilst enjoying a vivacious performance by Sheila E.
BUILD Institute
is a nonprofit organization that helps people turn their business ideas into reality by providing them with the necessary tools, resources, and support network in Detroit. Whether it's through their classes, networking events, mentorship, or connections to resources, BUILD provides a nurturing community that allows business ideas to develop and flourish over time. The institution offers free one-on-one sessions with experienced entrepreneurs and courses that will help grow and scale businesses with an income-based fee scale in effect. BUILD is aware that small businesses
have immense significance to the community and the economy alike and works to provide any assistance that can cause a business to grow.
“BUILD supports the lifeline of businesses and the jobs that are created in our communities,” says Regina Ann Campbell, president and CEO of BUILD Institute. “We support the restaurants, the retailers, the solopreneurs, and the mompreneurs out here that are literally the lifeline of our communities. They make up a big portion of our marketplace and we know that they provide an economic return of investment as well as bring the community together.”
Sponsorships and fundraisers are the key to ensuring these resources continue to be easily accessible for the Detroit community and aspiring entrepreneurs, as they are the support behind the support given to micro entrepreneurs.
Putting the “fun” in fundraiser
“We didn't want to do anything that was like the typical fundraiser, because fundraisers often are very predictable,” says Michelle Parizon, BUILD’s marketing and communications director. We wanted to do something that would speak to the vibe of Detroit, to the culture, and to progressiveness, to all of these things.”
The "Build Beneath the Stars" fundraiser is not your average fundraiser. For $150, one will receive a ticket to Sheila E’s show that includes VIP reception with great seating. Whilst overlooking the Detroit River underneath a canopy, there will be catering and a cocktail to enjoy during the reception. The included seating will be located in section 100, which is in the lower bowl closest to the entry point of the amphitheater. Nothing sounds more authentic to Detroit than going to an event that supports small Detroit businesses with fellow Detroiters at the Aretha Amphitheater experiencing an energetic performer such as Sheila E.
“It's just not going to be a typical evening,” Parizon says. “It's going to be what BUILD Institute is all about, which is nurturing, high energy, high vibrations, positivity, encouragement, you know, just a totally different feel. And we're excited.”
The funds raised from this event will support BUILD institute and entrepreneurs. The proceeds will go towards their licensed education classes, capital programs such as Detroit SOUP,
and other services such as the free sessions with the Entrepreneurs-in-Residence. With the accumulation of ticket costs, sponsors, and donations BUILD’s goal for the fundraiser is $80,000.
Attendees can expect to receive an opportunity to network and connect with other aspiring entrepreneurs and/or business owners, learn about BUILD institute and become a patron of a great cause and enjoy a wondrous night of music and dancing.
“Being present is vital because the possibilities of what the night can be are unpredictably endless,” Parizon says. “You just don’t know what will evolve out of that experience.”
Sponsorship support
Sponsorships
are vital to nonprofit organizations because they aid in implementing and facilitating events for those organizations and also aid in supporting the community. In this case, BUILD’s fundraiser event is possible due to its sponsors and donations from patrons. Some of the sponsors of the event are Fifth Third Bank
, GJC (George Johnson and Company)
, and Pearl Planning
.
I just love the ability to help people grow their dreams and visions. As a fellow entrepreneur, it definitely speaks to my heart,” says Melissa Joy, a certified financial planner, president and CEO of Pearl Planning. I just think BUILD does amazing work, because so many of the recipients of BUILD’s programming are women and minorities, so it automatically is servicing underappreciated populations and where we really need to be devoting resources.”
Pearl Planning, founded by Joy in 2018, is a woman-owned financial advisory firm based in Dexter that offers financial planning, retirement planning, divorce planning, investment management and more. Joy was named as one of Crain’s Detroit Top Women in Finance in 2020, has been listed among Investopedia’s Top 100 financial advisors over the past four years, and the company itself has clients that reside in 26 different states in the U.S. Joy was a board member of BUILD for five years and wanted to support the organization in continuing the work they do for the community.
“I want only the best for the legacy and impact of BUILD. When you look at the history of BUILD, it's really amazing all the fundraising and grant making that they've been able to do more on the institutional side and with many of the programs,” says Joy. “But a really important part of any successful nonprofit, I think, is also the support of individuals and organizations in giving that's outside of that institutional grant making. So, this really spreads the message and helps to launch that opportunity to start to have some of the budget of BUILD funded by individuals and companies like mine.”
Pearl Planning funded $2,500 towards the event. To receive advice on finances and investing, tune into their popular podcast Women’s Money Wisdom
where there are hundreds of episodes, ready to answer your biggest financial questions in a jargon-free way.
BUILD invites everyone to come out and enjoy an evening "Building Beneath the Stars." “Being able to do this fundraiser is an exciting time, and we work hard. So we're gonna play hard on August 14th,” Campbell says.