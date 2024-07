Campus for Creative Aging helps Southwest Michigan seniors find purpose after retirement

Christine Vanlandingham.

Literature and information for visitors to the Campus on Creative Aging's booth at the South Haven Art Fair.

The Campus for Creative Aging's booth at the South Haven Art Fair.

Twin City Players

Lake Michigan College

The Ghost Light Theater

Krasl Art Center

Materials for the Window to Our World project.

An example of a Window to Our World kit.

An example of a diorama for the Window to Our World project.