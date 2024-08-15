How Detroit’s new Chase community manager can help empower your financial journey

72,000+ Detroiters placed into apprenticeships, full or part-time jobs

16,000+ Detroiters participated in job training programs aligned with high-demand

industries

15,000+ Detroiters received services to improve their financial health

13,000+ small businesses received capital or technical assistance

5,000+ units of affordable housing created or preserved

Have you ever worked with your local bank branch team, virtually or in-person? Do you have questions about budgeting, saving and earning or how to achieve your next financial milestone?Your new Chase Detroit Community Manager is ready to help!Annette Washington recently joined Gail Taylor as Detroit’s newest Chase CommunityManager. This dynamic duo – two of 150 Community Managers JPMorganChase hired across the country – specifically works with the Detroit community to help increase awareness of and access to financial health education, tools and services.Chase Community Managers are often from the local neighborhoods where they work, understand the challenges the community faces and are committed to educating residents about ways they can forge a strong financial future at any stage of their financial journey. With the help of local nonprofit partners who are invested in supporting an inclusive economy in Detroit, Chase is bringing more allies to your local bank branch who share the goal of empowering Detroiters to improve and achieve financial health.We sat down with Annette to discuss plans to continue helping the Motor City’s communities meet their financial wellness goals and how you can consider utilizing Chase resources.Community Managers center their work on helping close the racial wealth gap and advance economic inclusion among underserved customers and communities in the United States, supporting JPMorganChase’s Racial Equity Commitment.Our role was designed specifically to be an ambassador for JPMorganChase while helping meet the unique financial wellness needs of the community. We want to evolve from community banking to community building.We start by providing access to financial health resources, tools and connect our community members with allies that can help them achieve their financial goals. Think of a Community Manager as a neighbor who understands the financial needs of leaders, organizations and people in your community – and who introduces you to the right person in the bank or in the community who can help. Meanwhile, a branch manager is a more traditional role created to help you with everyday banking needs – like opening a bank account or offering advice on homeownership and small business growth.My attraction to the Community Manager role stems from my passion for people. I strive to use my skills to create an environment that is welcoming, engaging and non-judgmental where everyone is understood and respected.As for Detroit, it’s family that brought me here. In February, my sister passed away, leaving behind two children with disabilities. The thought of her children being without family weighed heavily on my heart. I talked with my manager about relocating when the time was right. He was extremely supportive of my decision and believes family should always come first. His reaction reinforced my decision to work for JPMorganChase.When you are in an environment where you feel valued and supported, you’re able to do your best work. This role is more than a job to me, it’s a mission. I want to create a better and more inclusive community.Community building means being present, listening to the voice of our communities,understanding their needs and helping meet those needs with the tools and resources Chase has to offer. Earning the trust of community members is also a key component of community building, and JPMorganChase knows trust is earned by sustained and impactful efforts over time.For more than 90 years, JPMorganChase has remained committed to making a lasting impact in Detroit because it’s more than a place where we do business. Our 1,700 employees work hard every day to support the needs of our more than 1.3 million consumer banking customers in the Greater Detroit area. Through strategic business, research, policy and philanthropic efforts, we support skills training and job creation, neighborhood revitalization, small business growth and expand access to affordable housing and financial health resources for residents.Since 2014, we’ve invested more than $200 million to help accelerate Detroit’s economic recovery. Here is the impact of that investment specifically:We know by working together we can achieve more.ANNETTE: You can always stop by Chase’s Corktown Community Center (1620 Michigan Avenue) or our Seven Mile Winthrop location (15633 W Seven Mile Road) to learn more about the resources available. My team and I look forward to getting to know you. In the meantime, you can access financial health information athttps://www.chase.com/personal/financial-goals.