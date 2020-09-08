Photo essay: Detroit through a local teen's lens

Dorothy Hernandez | Tuesday, September 08, 2020
B’Angelo Garrett
Detroit
Senior at Osborn High School
See more of B'Angelo's photos here.



Alayna Jones
Detroit
Senior at Cass Technical High School
See more of Alayna's photos here.



Elijah Jordan
Detroit
Sophomore at Cass Technical High School
See more of Elijah's photos here.



Brianna Logan
Detroit
Senior at Cass Technical High School
See more of Brianna's photos here.



Jecholiah Marriott
Detroit
Sophomore at Cass Technical High School
See more of Jecholiah's photos here.



Jayla McPhaul
Detroit
Senior at Communication and Media Arts High School
See more of Jayla's photos here.



Kallista Sims-Bey
Detroit
Sophomore at Ceasar Chavez Academy High School
See more of Kallista's photos here.



Saran Sangary
Detroit
Junior at Cass Technical High School
See more of Saran's photos here.



Omarion Smith
Detroit
Senior at De La Salle Collegiate High School
See more of Omarion's photos here.



 

Dorothy Hernandez is managing editor of Model D. Prior to joining Issue Media Group, she was a food journalism fellow with Feet in Two Worlds and WDET and has contributed to NPR, Thrillist, Eater, and a variety of other local and national publications. Visit her website and follow her on Twitter @dorothy_lynn_h.

