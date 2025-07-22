Community mental health advocates take stand against privatization plan

CMHs, like Sanilac County CMH pictured here at a Santa Claus Parade, take part in community outreach to provide greater access to mental health care.

CMHs collaborate with law enforcement, EMS, schools, and workplaces. Many offer 24/7 mobile crisis response and urgent care.

OnPoint, Allegan County's CMH, provides resources to the unhoused, like Debra Martin. Though staying with friends, Martin relies on such services.