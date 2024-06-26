Stand-up on business: Delo Brown's DIY path to comedy stardom

In a world where comedians often rely on agents, managers, and a team of professionals to handle the logistics of their careers, Delo Brown stands out as a beacon of self-sufficiency.
The rising comedian and Detroit native made a name for herself off her sharp wit and relatable humor while controlling the reins of her career, managing everything from bookings to finances herself.
When it comes to her comedy career, Brown thrives on the 'do it yourself' approach. She was inspired to embrace this method to gain full control over every aspect of her career.
"I've always loved spearheading projects and being in charge of my creative world," she says.
This drive has been a constant since childhood, pushing her to take on the multifaceted roles of comedian, manager, and producer.
A typical day for Brown is a whirlwind of activity, starting as early as 5 a.m. "I'm either at the gym or making a to-do list for the day," she says. Her schedule is packed with auditions, writing sessions, social media management, and preparations for her show, "Ladies Love Comedy," which she produces in Pasadena. On top of that, she juggles part-time jobs and performances, often booked every week.
However, handling her own bookings and finances presents its own set of challenges.
"You really have to put yourself out there," she said.
For Brown, this involves not only maintaining an active presence on Instagram but also attending shows, networking with producers, and continually introducing herself to potential collaborators. "It's a consistent effort; you have to be out there all the time."
Despite the hurdles, Brown has developed effective strategies for building and engaging her audience.
"Staying consistent and true to who I am has brought me a long way," she shares.
Her authenticity resonates with fans, and she's constantly seeking ways to connect more deeply with her audience, particularly through social media.
When it comes to handling the financial aspects of her career, Delo is meticulous. "Staying on top of it is crucial," she said. With the help of a co-producer, she ensures all legal and business matters are in order. This includes everything from setting up LLCs to managing business accounts. "It takes time and maturity, and you really have to school yourself through various resources."
Social media plays a crucial role in Delo's career, helping her reach audiences far beyond her immediate circle. Platforms like Instagram have opened doors to various opportunities, including modeling and brand endorsements such as Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty. Her engaging presence online not only amplifies her comedic voice but also fosters a loyal following that eagerly anticipates her next performance and digital content.
"It's been a great tool for expanding myself, especially on the West Coast," she says.
For aspiring comedians looking to follow in her footsteps, Delo's advice is simple: "Stay consistent and keep guiding your life, whether through faith or personal principles. Build a supportive community and don't hesitate to ask for help."
The most rewarding part of managing her career? "Knowing where my money is going," Brown laughs. "It feels amazing to have gotten this far with the support of my friends and family."
As she continues to grow, she looks forward to what the future holds, envisioning even greater heights for her career.
To purchase tickets for Delo Brown's show on Thurs., June 27, at the Punch Line in Southfield, visit www.comedypunchline.com.
