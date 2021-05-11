Ready for spring? Check out these five Detroit spring dress destinations

There hasn’t been much opportunity to dress up over the past year, but, as a growing number of Detroiters are opting to be vaccinated, there is hope. Because spring means pastels and frilly dresses to me.
Retailer Rachel Lutz, who owns several women’s wear stores in the city and metro area, told The Detroit Free Press
that her stores have seen a recent uptick in sales.
“People are tired of living in their pajamas," Lutz said. "It's like people are practically rebelling against 'athleisure' wear."
Lutz told the outlet that she hit a nine-year high in sales this March as Detroiters, and women, in particular, are trading stretch pants for skirts.
Here’s a brief list of some of my favorite places to buy new dresses for what will, hopefully, be a better spring for all of us.
The Peacock Room
Fisher Building, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., New Center Area
One of Lutz’s premier stores, The Peacock Room, is a go-to destination for beautiful, frilly dresses. The store has dozens of five-star reviews on Google. Shoppers say that it is a must-see place to buy a gorgeous cocktail dress or evening gown. The store also sells complementary jewelry and specializes in the staple “little black dress.”
Modele Dress
2362 Russell St. Ste. 301, Eastern Market
This womenswear shop features colorful dresses, skirts, blouses, and pants. “We know fashionable customers come in all shapes and sizes and we have styles to make every woman look and feel beautiful,” says owner Tina Washington who operates the shop with her husband, Deron.
Price tags on Modele dresses start at $39 and top off at $250. Dress sizes range from 4 to 24.
The Black Dress Co.
87 E. Canfield St.
The store is touted as “an amazing store with one-of-a-kind pieces.” The store is known for great customer service and new reviewers have touted the shop as a great place to get fashionable face masks.
SimplyCasual
19400 Livernois, Avenue of Fashion
A mainstay of fashion in Detroit since 1995, SimplyCasual and its spin-off, PopUp Shop are nationally recognized as shopping destinations for tourists who visit Detroit. The store features distinctive apparel and fashion merchandise for the city’s most discerning fashion-forward trendsetters and tastemakers.
SimplyCasual is a destination for women’s clothes but is also a must-see for men’s wear as well. Owner Rufus Bartell is often on-site to provide styling assistance.
Pjazz Collections Boutique II
21206 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe
Stylist Marv Neal (@marvneal) who has had his expert styling featured on dozens of Detroit photo shoots and covers of local magazines recommends this boutique for their unique womenswear and accessories. He also loves that the store features plus sizes up to size 20.
“Even though it’s unfortunate, I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 will always be around and our lives will forever be different .... we have to live and remain fly so accessorize your mask and make it yours time to come out of those joggers and get dressed up even if it’s going to the market trust me you’ll feel better.”
Honorable mentions: Savvy Chic, Elite Couture Boutique, and Bird Bee.