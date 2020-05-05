How would you solve the COVID-19 challenges in your community? Detroit youths weigh in

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed deep inequities in our communities, from lack of access to health care to economic struggles to racial disparities. What is the solution to these problems?
We posed this question to a group of Detroit students from across the city, and they answered.
From empowering marginalized communities to paying it forward, here's what Detroit youths would do.
Taylin Hodges: How the Cody Rouge Youth Council is helping to brighten Detroit teens' time in quarantine
Mahbuba Rahat: Asian American is not a disease
Kenndall Wallace: Detroiters can overcome COVID-19 as long as we work together