Mapping Detroit: Where are Detroit's 1,852 newest residents living?

Alex B. Hill/DETROITography
Detroit's population change
is in the black -- or white, rather.
The city's white population isn’t discussed as much, but presents a significant influence on the city’s changing population dynamic.
The US Census Bureau’s latest “City and Town Population Totals 2020-2023
” showed that the City of Detroit gained 1,852 people. The data are based on the Census 2020 numbers and data collected as part of the American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS is known for having some volatile population estimates in years between the decennial Census because less data is collected for the estimates.
As a majority Black city, the historic population losses are among Detroit’s Black middle class and families who seek better schools and safer neighborhoods. Detroit had a historic loss of over 25 percent of its population between 2000 and 2010.
Although the 2020 Census was not without controversy, the data present the best estimate to date of population change. Between 2010 and 2020, Detroit’s population dropped an estimated 10.5 percent.The white population increased by 115 pecent within the city’s 7.2 square-mile Greater Downtown
area, even though it has decreased citywide since 2000.
There was a single census tract in the Hubbard-Richard/Corktown/West Side Industrial area that gained significant population since 2010. What could have contributed to the area going from 4 people in 2010 to 220 in 2020? I dug back in time and recall that many of the empty warehouses were converted into lofts. The Hudson (2011) was one of the first with about 80 units, then The Coat Factory Lofts (2014) with 62 units, and most recently The Assembly (2019) with 32 units. Most of the units are one bedroom with a handful of two and three bedroom units. In all the 174 units house an estimated 240 people.
These kinds of concentrated housing developments in and around Greater Downtown have worked to capitalize on the Downtown revitalization efforts. These efforts have largely worked even after the global pandemic caused many people to move out of the city. However, many of the new loft and apartment additions favor young and single people driving a racial disparity in population growth for the city. We are likely to see these very same areas gain population in future years.
The more important question remains: What is the next improvement that will keep people from continuing to leave Detroit?
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.