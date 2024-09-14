Detroit's municipal identification program returns; here's how to apply for a Detroit ID

After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit ID program returns.



The City of Detroit’s health department first introduced the Detroit ID in 2018 as a means of offering vulnerable residents a way to identify themselves with a photo ID card. The program was paused in 2022 out of an abundance of caution over concerns about the potential for a breach of security of vendor software, though there were no instances of a security breach nor any attempts to gain personal information.



The Detroit ID card provides all Detroiters (regardless of immigration status, age or gender identity) with a photo ID so they are able to access City services, open a checking/savings account, gain entry to City buildings, and establish a utility account with providers such as DTE Energy and Detroit Water & Sewerage Department.

The Detroit ID card is available to all Detroiters, including those who are experiencing homelessness or who may be a returning citizen. The cost is $10; free for children ages 11 and under. Applicants under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present during their application appointment. Fees may be waived for applicants experiencing homelessness.



Here's some more information, direct from the City of Detroit:



1. What is Detroit ID?

Detroit ID is an identification card that benefits all Detroiters. Regardless of your immigration status, age or gender identity, whether you are facing homelessness, or a returning citizen.



2. Who can apply for the Detroit ID?

All residents of Detroit can apply. There is no age limit, but applicants under the age of 18 will need a guardian with them.



3. How secure is the Detroit ID?

Previously there was some concern with Personal Identifiable Information (PII), being shared through a third-party associate of the last vendor we used to produce The Detroit ID. Although this concern was unfounded, the City has chosen a new vendor that will not use third-party associates, and no identifiable data will be stored/or saved in order to produce an individual Detroit ID.



4. What services can I access with the Detroit ID?

You can use it to access City Services, interact with your police department, open a checking/saving account, and to receive discounts at different business across Detroit.



5. When will my Detroit ID expire?

The identification card is good for two years.



6. How can I get a replacement card?

Cardholders can visit one of our 2 locations if you have your Expired Detroit ID and proof of address that is all that you will need.



7. What if I don’t currently have picture identification?

There are other documents that you can gather to obtain the Detroit ID. The City's health department can also provide an affidavit that residents can fill out at a Notary Public with taking a family member who will be asked to fill out the form.



8. How can I renew my Detroit ID card?

Residents can renew their card by going to one of two locations with their expired Detroit ID; proof of address is the only required verification.



9. Can children apply for a Detroit ID card?

Yes, if their parent has the documents and is present at time of applying.



10. What should I do if I need to update my Detroit ID?

If a resident's ID needs to be updated, they will need to come to one of two locations with appropriate documentation.



11. Where can residents apply -- and how?

Residents can make an appointment by calling (313)-774-5388 or by stopping at one of two locations: 100 Mack Ave, Detroit, Mi 48201 or Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, Detroit, MI 48209

