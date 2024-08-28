Five must-watch acts at this year's Detroit Jazz Festival

TRANSLINEAR LIGHT The Music of Alice Coltrane featuring Ravi Coltrane with Special Guest Brandee Younger, and the Detroit Jazz Festival Chamber Orchestra – 8/30 (opening night)



At the behest of her son Ravi Coltrane, harpist and pianist Alice Coltrane came out of her 26 year hiatus and recorded Translinear Light in 2004, her last studio album before her passing in 2007. Like her husband John, Alice drew upon the higher spiritual powers in order to express her musical vision. Now Ravi Coltrane is paying homage to his mother and honoring her legacy through a world class debut at the festival which will feature stellar harpist Brandee Younger and the DJF Chamber Orchestra. This is one not to be missed.

Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band – 8/30



Beyond being a steadfast and superior drummer, Brian Blade is a leader who’s Fellowship Band has been performing and recording for the past 20 plus years. Blade will be appearing a number of times at the festival due to his role as Artist in Residence, where he has been supporting Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation educational initiatives and community engagement activities across the region throughout the last year. He was also a member of the long running Wayne Shorter Quartet, which was monumental in their free jazz nature and spontaneous approach to the music. He will definitely bring some sure fire madness to the festival this year.



Carmen Lundy – 9/1

A woman of many talents (vocalist, composer, painter, actress), Carmen Lundy steps outside the traditional jazz vocalese box and has a calming spirit that immediately grabs your attention. She’s composed over 150 songs and is a Grammy award winning artist. Her sultry vocals will be a hit for festival goers who appreciate compelling female jazz vocalists.

Joshua Redman Group fr. Gabrielle Cavassa – 9/1



Tenor Saxophonist Joshua Redman has been pushing the boundaries of jazz for years ever since making his debut in 1993 and later recording with some of the now top musicians on the scene including drummer Brian Blade, bassist Christian McBride and pianist Brad Mehldau. His warm tone and electric take on the music makes for an invigorating experience. He’ll be joined by vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa performing tunes from his latest album “where we are.”

Billy Childs Quartet, Special Guest Sean Jones – 9/2

