Model D is participating in Detroit Story Fest; tickets now on sale

Model D is partnering with Back Pocket Media to bring the best stories from our city to one stage.
About the Event:
Detroit Story Fest
brings journalists and locals together for a night of art, entertainment and storytelling by and for the people of Detroit. Think of it as a podcast, but live and on stage. And it’s happening on October 10th at the Detroit Film Theatre in the Institute of the Arts.
Storytellers:
Journalists from the Free Press, Michigan Public, BridgeDetroit, WDET, Chalkbeat Detroit, the Metro Times, Planet Detroit, Model D and more will go behind the scenes of their reporting, inviting readers into a world they’ve only observed from the outside. Artists and local raconteurs will also share surprising and hysterical stories live from the stage.
Registration:
Early bird tickets are only $17! Reserve here.
Sponsors:
Detroit Story Fest is sponsored by the Knight Foundation and the Friends of the Detroit Film Theatre.
More about Back Pocket Media: Back Pocket Media
is a team of journalists, artists, and storytellers who create experiences around the country.
Interested in supporting Story Fest? Email [email protected]
