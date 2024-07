Model D is participating in Detroit Story Fest; tickets now on sale

Model D is partnering with Back Pocket Media to bring the best stories from our city to one stage. Detroit Story Fest brings journalists and locals together for a night of art, entertainment and storytelling by and for the people of Detroit. Think of it as a podcast, but live and on stage. And it’s happening on October 10th at the Detroit Film Theatre in the Institute of the Arts.Journalists from the Free Press, Michigan Public, BridgeDetroit, WDET, Chalkbeat Detroit, the Metro Times, Planet Detroit, Model D and more will go behind the scenes of their reporting, inviting readers into a world they’ve only observed from the outside. Artists and local raconteurs will also share surprising and hysterical stories live from the stage.Early bird tickets are only $17! Reserve here. Detroit Story Fest is sponsored by the Knight Foundation and the Friends of the Detroit Film Theatre. Back Pocket Media is a team of journalists, artists, and storytellers who create experiences around the country.Interested in supporting Story Fest? Email [email protected]