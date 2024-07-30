Model D is participating in Detroit Story Fest; tickets now on sale

Model D Staff | Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Model D is partnering with Back Pocket Media to bring the best stories from our city to one stage. 

About the Event: 
Detroit Story Fest brings journalists and locals together for a night of art, entertainment and storytelling by and for the people of Detroit. Think of it as a podcast, but live and on stage. And it’s happening on October 10th at the Detroit Film Theatre in the Institute of the Arts. 

Storytellers:
Journalists from the Free Press, Michigan Public, BridgeDetroit, WDET, Chalkbeat Detroit, the Metro Times, Planet Detroit, Model D and more will go behind the scenes of their reporting, inviting readers into a world they’ve only observed from the outside. Artists and local raconteurs will also share surprising and hysterical stories live from the stage. 

Registration:
Early bird tickets are only $17! Reserve here.

Sponsors: Detroit Story Fest is sponsored by the Knight Foundation and the Friends of the Detroit Film Theatre. 

More about Back Pocket Media: Back Pocket Media is a team of journalists, artists, and storytellers who create experiences around the country. 

Interested in supporting Story Fest? Email [email protected] 

 
