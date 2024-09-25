Detroit Story Fest is coming October 10. Here's how you can reserve your spot

Model D staff | Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Model D is partnering with Back Pocket Media to reimagine some of our best reporting live on stage. 

Detroit Story Fest brings journalists and locals together for a unique blend of music, art, and journalism by and for the people of Detroit. The stories and performances will delight, surprise, and make you fall in love with Detroit all over again -- coming to the Detroit Film Theatre at the DIA. 

Kahn Santori Davison, one of Model D and Metromode's most frequent contributors, will be going behind the scenes of why Detroit hip-hop matters not only locally, but across the world. They will be joined alongside journalists and sources from WDET, Michigan Public, Detroit Free Press, Bridge Detroit and more. 

Tickets are selling fast; reserve here!

Detroit Story Fest is presented by the Knight Foundation and is supported by the Friends of the Detroit Theatre. Back Pocket Media is a creative studio made up of journalists and artists who build experiences around community and storytelling. 

 
