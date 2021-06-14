5 sportswear destinations to find a gift for that rad Detroit Dad

Do you have a rad Dad? Don’t get him another tie, buy him something cool and unique this year.
We talked with our friend, stylist, and personal shopper Marv Neal (he prefers to be known as a style curator). He’s known for putting clothes together for runways, films, and print work. He also owns his own style imprint, Jeanous Denim
which repurposes denim to fit a high fashion aesthetic.
We asked Neal about where to find a great gift for the fashionable Detroit Dad.
While Neal is an expert at styling women, as a man he has a personal purview on what it takes to make guys look fly. For him, styling men is more about a mystique. “Men look best when their look gives off an air of being nonchalant,” he said, “whether it’s a suit or a polo, having a piece that doesn’t match or stands out gives off a casual coolness.”
Be sure to follow @MarvNeal
on Instagram where he shares his unique styling looks with his more than 13,000 followers.
MATURE
The Fisher Building. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., New Center
According to their website, “Mature is a menswear retailer who offers contemporary casual, modern dress wear and unisex accessories. Mature provides balanced wardrobe for the elevated lifestyle."
Customers give them 5-star ratings for their customer service, product offerings, and range of price points. MATURE is Neal’s only recommendation for menswear.
Joe Porter’s is a Detroit staple for business and casual menswear in the city. They proudly carry Stacy Adams shoes, a company that has been around since 1875. From Prohibition to the Jazz Era… Stacy Adams combines comfort and style to trendsetters, and Joe Porter’s is one place to find the latest men’s fashions with a legacy of creative clothing for your creative dad.
AYV X FRESHER
208 W. Eleven Mile Rd. Royal Oak.
Husband and wife team, Anthony Temple and Melody “Fresher” Temple have been creating and selling their merger of two unique lifestyle brands for men and women in their store since AYV launched nearly two decades ago. The original sportswear brand has been spotted in feature films and television shows for years, and when Temple married his designer wife, the Fresher Brand brought an imaginative and exciting womenswear line to the store. AYV X FRESHER is a fun place to shop to support a cool local brand and a family business.
Clement “Fame” Brown, Jr., has been dreaming of and drawing clothes since he was a kid. He launched Three Thirteen in 2009 and the brand has exploded despite every obstacle thrown his way. Three Thirteen opened on the Avenue of Fashion in 2019 in the midst of a massive renovation of Livernois Ave., and the major construction project didn’t kill his business, but it was followed rapidly by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet, Fame persevered.
Three Thirteen is nicknamed “Detroit’s Brand Name,” and the store features original designs and some from fledgling brands who Brown has pledged to support through cooperative sales agreements. The store has expanded to a new location in Parker’s Alley and continues to offer great clothing items and lots of gifts for Dad. Try their candles, socks, or you can even work with Fame to buy Pops a dope old school custom car.
The venerated shop of Detroit-themed t-shirts, hip accessories & albums from local musicians. Spectacles caters to a style-conscious demographic with clothing for men and women.
The store is about more than fashion, it is a destination that is about sharing knowledge, resources, and lifestyle gems that customers can use to transform their community and their lives.
Honorable Mention:
Profit Brand—a “new kid on the block” in Royal Oak. Check out the feature we did on them here
. Pure Detroit
, several metro Detroit locations of great gifts, Made in Detroit
specializing in Detroit-themed apparel since 1991, and Detroit vs Everybody
, the popular signature brand that celebrates Detroit, and the newer imprint, Brewster Projects Collection
—athleisure wear inspired by the historic former housing project.