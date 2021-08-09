Focus: HOPE student leaders program trains the brightest and best for success

Courtesy Focus Hope

Bank of America has been hosting a student leaders program here in Detroit since 2008. Partnered with Focus: HOPE, they teach students going into college or rising seniors how their work can contribute to the vibrancy of Detroit.



They ask the students to share their skills and talents with the organization, showing them how community, government, nonprofit, and business come together to shape programs that deliver for communities.



The program is designed to invest in student leaders to be inspired to imagine what a career might look like for them beyond the kind of the traditional scope of what young people are exposed to for career opportunities.



“So,” says Tiffany Douglas, Bank of America Market Executive, “if they want to go into business, or law, having the experience of working with and understanding how a community moves the needs of its citizenry is helpful.”



She adds that if students aspire to work in almost any field, understanding how the needs of citizens are met in very diverse ways is helpful. “So, we think our programming makes for a really well-rounded young person,” Douglas says, “and one that remains curious to ask questions, and that service is the price that we all pay for space that we occupy.”



The students are managed by Portia Roberson—CEO of Focus: HOPE, and Christy Miller, who manages volunteer engagements.



“This summer, we had an opportunity with Partnership for Healthy America, the Michelle Obama Pass The Love campaign,” Robinson said, “which was essentially getting out 5500 food boxes and produce bags to families across this area and who we wanted to encourage to have an opportunity to cook with their children, really learn how to have healthy, nutritious meals in places where sometimes that's not the most accessible.”



She added, “Our Bank Of American student leaders virtually stepped in, working with Christy Miller who runs our volunteer opportunities, started running that program.”



Robinson notes that the youthful team members bring a lot to the table for the 53-year-old institution. “When you're running an organization that's 53 years old, you can get a little stale, and the people working there get a little stale. So, they bring new ideas; they bring new ways to approach communities, they bring a sense of checking us on some of our own privileges, or some of our own ways in which we do things that might not be ways in which make it friendly for our communities and our clients.”



Many of the learning and even work activities take place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to what they learn through Focus: HOPE, the students also learn about financial literacy from Bank of America.



The Class of 2021 Detroit area-based Bank of America Student Leaders is:



Nayeli Amoles, a Detroit resident and graduate of Cesar Chavez Academy High School; Guadalupe Avalos, a Detroit resident and graduate of Cass Technical High School, Tiera Barnett, a Detroit resident and graduate of Cass Technical High School, Luke Graham, a Detroit resident and senior at Renaissance High School, and Lamont Satchel Jr., a Detroit resident and graduate of Cass Technical High School.



They engage in an eight-week paid internship making $17 an hour and working 35 hours a week.



While there is no scholarship component, the funds come in handy for the students, most recent graduates.



“I think it's interesting that we all come from different backgrounds. We all look different, have different experiences, and have different things to bring to the table. And I think that's what makes us work so well together,” says Lamont Satchel, Jr.



“We understand what each other is saying. We can sometimes even finish each other's sentences. The work dynamic is really, really positive and inauthentic. And so, we've been going on-site pretty frequently, if not three or more days out of every week. I think the best thing is just meeting coworkers and our colleagues that have been there for years and getting their experience and the stuff that they've done in the community.”



Satchel is headed to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College this fall. He plans to major in business but says that his participation in the program has made him a more informed citizen.



His colleague Tiera Barnett is headed to Oakland Community College, where she plans to study social work.



“I was very focused on helping youth, but now I know that there are just so many other areas that you can go into.” She said of her experience, “I have a grandma, and I know that she isn't in the predicament where she needs to get a food box delivered to her every month. I am grateful that she doesn't have to get that, and then it just makes me think of the other people who do. It makes me sad.”



Both students said that food delivery was their favorite part of their work project and that seeing the smiles on the faces of Detroit seniors was encouraging.



They explained that when they would do deliveries and see the conditions many seniors live in, it inspired a sense of empathy. “And I think one of the biggest takeaways I would say from this internship so far is just having an open mind and being compassionate in everyone's situation,” Satchel said.



“You never know what anyone is going through, and so it's good to approach someone with a sense of humility, and empathy, so that if they want to open up to you and discuss what's going on, or communicate how best you can help them,” he added. “I think that's a big part of the foundation of Focus Hope—compassion, empathy, and authentic community work.”



