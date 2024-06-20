Annual glassblowing event at Russell Industrial blends art, education -- and sizzle

Friday, June 21, Noon-10 pm : Main Event at the Russell Industrial Center

Friday, June 21, 9 pm-2 am : Marble & Millefiori Show, The Tangent Gallery

Saturday, June 23, Noon-11 pm : Main Event at the Russell Industrial Center

Sunday, June 24, Noon-11 pm : Main Event at the Russell Industrial Center

Silent Auction for Glass ends Sunday at 6 pm; Live auction at 7 pm; Silent Auction for Live Paintings ends Sunday at 9 pm