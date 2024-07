$20m Oakland County project will improve parks in county's underserved southern side

Kathalee James at Pontiac Oaks park.

Tim Greimel at Pontiac Oaks park.

A new dock at Pontiac Oaks park, funded by Oakland County's Healthy Communities plan.

Oakland County Parks Commission Chair Ebony Bagley, Pontiac City Council Member Kathalee James, Oakland County Parks Commissioner Shanell Weatherspoon, and Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel at Pontiac Oaks park.