How an unused dental chair sparked an inclusive clinic at a Cleveland juvenile detention center

MedWish MedWorks turned an unused dental chair into inclusive dentistry for youth at Cuyahoga Juvenile Detention Center, providing critical care for long-neglected health needs.

The Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center is located in Cleveland, Ohio. Bob Perkoski

Dr. Roger Hess, Medwish Medworks chair of dental services; Britta Latz, Medwish Medworks CEO; Celeste Wainwright, assistant superintendent, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center; and Colleen Horan, Medwish Medworks Clinic & Brigade Event director

Dr. Roger Hess (right), the Medwish Medworks Chair of Dental Services, works on a patient at the dental clinic. Bob Perkoski

A MedWish MedWorks volunteer doctor works on a patient at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. Bob Perkoski

The MedWish MedWorks dental clinic at the juvenile detention center addresses urgent dental needs, with volunteer dentists and medical professionals performing a mix of emergency procedures and general oral health exams. Bob Perkoski

