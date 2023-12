How ‘Incubation’ kitchens are helping food entrepreneurs affordably scale their businesses

Ypsilanti-based Growing Hope offers a licensed incubator kitchen for startup food entrepreneurs.

Farm and gardens: Supporting people in growing, preparing, and eating nourishing food through hands-on educational opportunities at the Urban Farm and in the community.

Youth and schools: Educating K-12 youth in schools, in the community, and at the Urban Farm about growing and preparing fresh food. They offer a teen leadership training program and support the Farm to School program in the Ypsilanti School District.

Farmers markets: Increasing access to fresh, affordable food by managing two in-person Ypsilanti Farmers Markets and the Ypsilanti Online Farmers Market. These markets prioritize food assistance programs and healthy food education.

Food entrepreneurship: Growing local economic opportunities by operating a licensed incubator kitchen and offering training and business support services for farmers and startup food entrepreneurs.

Sheena Foster, of Can-Do Kalamazoo, speaks as Lindsay Broveleit, from Newhall Klein (now Matato), looks on.

Julie Arch, a previous Can-Do Kalamazoo member, makes pasta.