How Detroit nonprofit Jackets for Jobs makes people feel “Smart & Sexy” returning to the workforce

Alison Vaughn holds many titles: Author, entrepreneur, Michigan State alumna. She's been called a "rock star for women" more than once. Above all, she's founder and CEO of the Detroit-based Jackets for Jobs Inc, a 501c3 non-profit organization that has spent more than 20 years empowering and encouraging women returning to the workforce by providing them with business attire.
“This is a ministry to me. It's God-inspired; God gave me the vision to clothe the poor. That's why we’ve lasted so long,” Vaughn says.
Her mission began in the late 1990s when Vaughn was reunited with her half-sister. The two had grown up in separate households and had not seen or talked to each other in several years. Less than a year after they reconnected her sister passed away from cancer.
“After she passed away I found out she had been on welfare[...]I decided I wanted to do something for women on welfare, so they wouldn’t have to be in this situation. I wanted to be able to empower women so they can be self-sufficient, so they can be on their own,” Vaughn says.
In the U.S., poverty and unemployment have both been constant challenges for many citizens. The number of women living below the poverty line has historically always outpaced the number of men. Per Statista
, in 2022 about 20.8 million women in America were living impoverished compared to that of 17.1 million men. A Detroit metro area communities study
reported in March of last year that the city Detroit had a 16 percent unemployment rate.
“It’s kind of that catch-22. In order to look nice for a job, you have to dress and be presentable, but in order to dress and be presentable you need a job to buy the clothes,” Vaughn says.
Many of the women that Jackets for Jobs services have experienced being houseless, generational poverty, domestic abuse, living in shelters, and incarceration. Vaughn estimates that more than 38,000 women have come through Jackets for Jobs over the years.
Vaughn recalls one of her earliest clients, a sex worker who came to her via court order. “The judge had said, ‘She needs some help, guide her.’ She stayed with us for a couple of weeks. We changed her life around, we changed her appearance. She felt good about herself and I will never forget that. It was so touching to see her life transform,” she says.
Although wardrobe assistance is at the nonprofit’s core, Jackets for Jobs has evolved into a full-service restoration space and safe haven for women. It offers job training, soft skills training, employment etiquette, and self-esteem building.
Vaughn has always been adamant about not just bringing or returing women to the workforce, but ensuring they have the tools to stay and thrive there. But in 2007 Jackets for Jobs opened its arms to men who were trying to pull themselves out of difficult circumstances.
“At that time people asked, ‘We love your mission working with women, but what about men?’ So… we branched out to include incarcerated men, veterans, men who are transitioning from whatever situation they were in,” she says.
Jackets for Jobs has established a corporate partnership with retail giant T.J. Maxx and has worked diligently with and within the city of Detroit.
“We’ve been partnering with the city’s Workforce Development for 22 years…I have really seen a change. I’ve seen a change in how companies do interviews, in how people dress for interviews, just the human resource aspect and then things have changed since COVID,” Vaughn says.
On March 14 Jackets for Jobs is joining forces with the apparel brand Smart & Sexy to host “Jackets for Jobs Smart & Sexy Day Detroit.” Guests will experience maximum uplift from three keynote speakers who will edify their physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Terri King of Face The Throne is a MAC celebrity makeup artist who will share tips on morning beauty and skincare routines; Natasha Anée Sansom of Consulting by Anée, LLC, will share how women can manage their self-care and wellness while balancing the demands of life and work; and Stephanie Vaught of Social Money Finance will discuss how to finagle financial literacy and build wealth while on a fixed income.
“We’ve been partnered with them for seven years[...] And each year the mayor has declared Detroit “Smart and Sexy Day” based on the day we select,” Vaughn says.
Over the years, Vaughan has racked up enough honors to fill a large trophy room. She was awarded the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Michigan Association of Female Entrepreneurs, the 2021 winner of the Miss Fashion Global Pageant for Michigan, and was listed as one of many “Women Who Move Detroit '' by HOUR Detroit Magazine.
Jackets for Jobs has also been nationally recognized by ABC’s “The View,” NBC’s “Today” and O Magazine. March 14 will be a busy day for Vaughn, as she’ll also be honored by the Detroit Red Wings as a “Game Changer” as part of the team’s celebration of Women’s History Month.
“I’m just humbled and thankful that people understand the mission that Jackets for Jobs is doing. It lets us know that we’re still on the right track as we’re doing something that's needed in the community, and we’re very proud to be part of the city of Detroit.”
Jackets for Jobs is joining forces with Smart & Sexy® in honor of Women’s History Month with a celebratory event, Thursday, March 14, 2024, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center located at 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit. More info: https://jacketsforjobs.org/