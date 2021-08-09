Acclaimed former restaurateur and artist, Karima Sorel, reflects on her relocation to France

Karima Sorel

Le Petit Zinc was one of the most acclaimed restaurants in Detroit for years, drawing attention from the New York Times and even Martha Stewart. The tiny crepe shop served French-inspired dishes including their signature ratatouille recipe created by Charles Sorel. The restaurant was first located on Michigan and Trumbull where it opened in 2009. Serving up crepes and coffees in a tiny, off-the-beaten-path location in a building owned by Karima’s mother, Teresa Kelly—the editor of The Michigan Citizen.I must preface this piece by saying that Karima Sorel is one of my best friends. I was the waitress on the hectic opening day while she was in Brazil heavily pregnant with her fourth child.This piece will offer all the objectivity I can give with a tint of my love for my best friend.Karima moved back to Detroit from Bahia, Brazil in 2008. With her three, at the time, children and her husband—they decided to open a restaurant serving crepes. The building on Trumbull was purchased by her mother. Within a year, the tensions and conflicts wore away the closeness of the family: resulting in lawsuits between mother and daughter. The experience remains painful for the family, but they have healed their familial bonds.In 2018 Sorel reopened Le Petit Zinc. This time it was in a swanky location on Alexandrine at the Strathmore Apartments building. But, the time in between the grand closing and the grand opening was crucial for Sorel.In December of 2015, Karima was diagnosed with breast cancer.My friend, still in her late 30s at the time, underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and eventually defeated the disease and now has a lovely new set of implants (in my opinion). She was bold and strong in the face of her life-altering battle. She persevered, a single mother of four children—she fought for her survival and she won.When she decided to reopen Le Petit Zinc after beating cancer, she was determined and focused, but—in her own words, the restaurant ultimately fell to age-old experiences of racism and lack of support.“I feel like the fact that my waitstaff Black, and that we were Black-owned…people genuinely had a hard time respecting the authority. Like, they would be asked not to move the furniture, and as soon as my manager would turn her back, they would move it. Every day, my staff felt disrespected.”The situation was exacerbated because Sorel decided to move to France right after the location opened. Her ex-husband, Charles, and the father of her two youngest children was native of the country. He was denied re-entry to the U.S. years earlier despite being married to an American citizen. “I realized that sometimes, most times, the immigration system doesn’t work. Even for the people that they say it’s supposed to work for.”After surviving cancer, she wanted her young children to be close to their father and moved to Paris. She noted that customers and corporate clients expected the owner of the restaurant to be local.“I don’t think people go into Slowes, for example, and expect the owner to be there. The Zinc was well-run even if I didn’t live in the States.” She notes also that she felt confident in her staff, but she didn’t feel confident with the risk of running an international business and that she had “made some bad business partnership decisions.”There was also what she calls a toxic environment to own a business in Midtown. “I was tired of the games from Midtown. I seemed to be facing the same treatment (refusing rent checks, claims there was no funding for build-outs, lack of support in general). When someone wants you out, they will make it clear.”She adds, “I was not willing to put up the same futile fight. Detroit is very much run like a ‘good ole boys club’. I felt completely devalued and thought my contribution should have had more support from those who had access to funds created to help “small”, even “minority” owned businesses.”So, The Zinc soon closed again for the second time in 2019 after a little over a year in the midtown location.I remember visiting Karima from New York—where I lived at the time, just before the midtown location opened. We sat up all night in what would soon be the cafe, drinking coffee, taking selfies, smoking a little weed, as she painted another lovely mural on the wall. There had been a mural at the Trumbull location as well. In our interview, I asked her if she regretted leaving her art behind.“Not really,” she says. “I think as an artist, you know, you create, you give it to the world, even if sometimes that means leaving it behind you… in the rearview mirror.”It has been art that remains her steady passion. As it expanded in Brasil, and in opening the Zinc, so her art flourished since her move to France in 2018.She has all four of her children with her. Her eldest daughters are adults and artists in their own rights. She has been recalling her origins. Most people don’t know, but even as a small child, she knew she wanted to be an artist.She attended Renaissance High School and later Interlochen. She was accepted Fine Art at Parsons School of Design where she ran off to the east coast newly married to her first husband and fresh out of high school.Karima soon had her first daughter, divorced, and married someone who would change the trajectory of her life and her art… hip-hop legend, Yasiin Bey, better known as Mos Def. The two would have a daughter who is in her early 20s now. Years later, Karima is exploring her second marriage in her art.She has been channeling Frida Kahlo.As she gets older, she can see the similarities in one of her favorite artists and her own life.“I rekindled a really deep connection I have with Frida Kahlo during the fellowship,” she says. “I think about her relationship with Diego and my relationship with Dante (Mos Def’s birth name). We always joked about him being my Diego, and he called me Frida.” There was even a time when Kahlo was a guest of Henry Fords’ that’s she demanded to be called “Carmen,” pushing back against her given name, which was German.Karima is not my best friend’s given name either, she was born Karen Kelly.This summer, Karima was awarded a prestigious art fellowship in France. She has been working this summer in an artist residency at Chateau Orquevaux in the French countryside.“Nestled in beautiful countryside about an hour north of Dijon (yup, like the mustard) in Champagne region… no, I had no time to visit vineyards- but got a lot of “plein-air” painting in. I found my dreams,” she said the experience has caused her to look inward. “Her story (Frida’s) just really influenced my own. And I started like, I finished one piece during the residency, and will continue as a dialogue between Frida and I myself- I love that so much.”“I've always wanted to create and do a body of work around Frida, her time in Detroit, her politics. Maybe, before now, I hadn’t the maturity, the perspective, and clarity on what it is I felt or what it is I wanted to say.”Karima said that of all the things she misses about Detroit, it’s mainly “Black culture, soul food, American humor and the easy-going interactions found in the U.S.,” she adds, “Our sense of humor, and the rhythm found in Detroit and the security afforded me in predominantly Black spaces.”She said that France, is so well organized, it feels safe, “and there is no gun violence.” But tiring in many ways for its colonial mentality and white supremacy. But, “I don't think America even understands what a healthcare system is. The fact that healthcare is a right and not a privilege impacts the care you get in the doctor's office.” And that is saying a lot from a breast cancer survivor.“Obamacare saved my life. Planned Parenthood saved my life. These are things that, you know, we still have to fight to protect and have been stripped down to nothing.”My best friend is thriving on another continent. We try to connect, but with the time difference when I’m keyed up and want to talk, she is in deep sleep. Still, there’s something about the French/Detroit connection that the history of this city we both love that makes sense to us. So no matter what time it is, when she calls me or I call her, we answer with the universal greeting, “What up doe?”