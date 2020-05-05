Essay: We Detroiters can overcome COVID-19 as long as we work together

Kenndall WallaceIn early April Jason Hargrove, a 50-year-old African American bus driver from Detroit, passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. Just a few weeks later, 5-year-old Skylar Herbert died of the virus, the youngest person on record to die from the disease. Their deaths add two more innocent lives lost to the disproportionate number of African Americans dying of the novel coronavirus in Michigan.

Even after venting his frustrations via Facebook live stream, Hargrove continued to work nonetheless — and just two weeks later, his family was left to mourn their father, brother, and friend. For essential workers like Hargrove, the possibility of sharing the same fate is a terrifying but very real thought – and these thoughts come as no surprise to those who are aware of the many economic and social inequities that African Americans are facing in the city of Detroit. Sklar was the daughter of first responders, and the family lived in northwest Detroit in one of the ZIP codes hardest hit by COVID-19.

With a lack of access to proper health care, increased chances of having to continue working as an "essential worker," a lack of housing, a lack of income needed to sustain themselves during quarantine, and other disparities, it isn't too difficult to understand why African Americans are dying at disproportionate rates across the nation, including Michigan — where African Americans make up 40% of coronavirus deaths, but make up only 14% of the state’s population. In Detroit, where Black residents make up nearly 80% of the city’s population, the pandemic has hit especially hard; African Americans account for over 75% of coronavirus casualties. It's a grim reality, and Black people everywhere are wondering how they'll make it through tomorrow – if there is even a tomorrow for them.

African Americans are struggling through these unprecedented times in the city and there is only one group we can turn to: our own communities. By turning to aid one another and push for visible governmental progress, this community can turn the tide for the better and possibly reduce the number of casualties caused by COVID-19 in the Detroit area. The things that people can do to reverse the number of African Americans affected or stricken by the virus in the city can be easily achievable – often without the need to leave their own homes. From monetary donations to homeless shelters to creating our own preventive measures, we can help make a positive change.

One way to help that has been gaining increased traction recently has been the creation of face masks for health care workers, essential workers, and everyday citizens. Detroit-based seamstresses and creators are making face masks in order to protect people from contracting the virus, which has been extremely helpful for essential workers who work in close proximity to others, especially after the recent shortage of N95 masks was announced. These masks are incredibly simple to make, and some are even creating masks to distribute out of T-shirts, bandanas, and even coffee filters, such as the local nonprofit organization Michigan Face Mask Warriors.

Another way that we can work toward the betterment of our African American communities in Detroit can be found not just in our creative abilities, but in our wallets. Many Detroit-based food banks, homeless shelters, and charities are facing increased pressure due to the amount of people who no longer have the money to provide for themselves after losing their jobs. In order for these nonprofit organizations to continue distributing supplies, housing, and food to those who have been devastated by the virus' effects on their lives, monetary donations are necessary. For those whose jobs have not been affected by the virus, they can help their communities by donating to a cause that seeks to aid fellow Detroiters who are less fortunate.

There are so many reasons to stay apart, but together as a city and community we can overcome the virus that is ravaging our community. There are many other ways that people can help to combat the virus other than the examples listed, such as directly donating to organizations that intend to create a vaccine for the virus, handing out hand sanitizer to the homeless, and giving excess supplies to those who have none. But no matter how you choose to help your city or community, all I ask is that you do something. We Detroiters have the potential to overcome this – and as long as we work together, we can.

In conclusion, I leave you with one quote by Barack Obama to keep in your minds and hearts:

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

Kenndall Wallace is an 11th-grader at Michigan Connections Academy and lives in Detroit.