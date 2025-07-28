Lock Arms and Unite for Autism: Campaign commits to continued advocacy and support

Many independent autistic adults, families with autistic children, and people providing services to autistic Michiganders have concerns about the language and unclear direction coming from the federal government on autism. In response, Autism Alliance of Michigan
The picture of autism painted by United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in April 2025
is not what AAoM sees in its work across the state. Kennedy stated, “Autism destroys families. More importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be, who should not be suffering like this … And these are kids who will never pay taxes, they'll never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem, they'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.” Misinformation like this causes harm. And AAoM is committed to setting the record straight — with compassion and clarity, but addressing it head on.
“No person should be made to feel like they are inferior or told that they are incapable of being a contributing, valued member of our society,” says Lauren Todaro, development director, Autism Alliance of Michigan. “We know, and I would say most people know, many individuals affected by autism live very rich, very fulfilling lives. They bring irreplaceable strengths, perspectives, and value to society. Autistic people are taxpayers. They are graduates. They are professionals. They are leaders. Some autistic individuals may be more profoundly affected, and although they may have more complex support needs, their lives are equally filled with that same dignity, value and purpose.”
Through its advocacy and programming efforts over the past 16 years, AAoM has made Michigan communities aware of autism and challenged them to progress towards autism acceptance.
“It truly comes down to dispelling those stigmas and myths,” Todaro says. “In the coming weeks and months, there are going to be more statements, more suggestions, more proposals, and, unfortunately, sometimes more misinformation. We want the autism community to know that AAoM is absolutely steadfast in consistently supporting our community. We have no plans of going anywhere.”
One mother’s perspective
While raising two autistic sons, Detroit Public Schools Community District Counselor Nicole Vaughn relied on AAoM. She shares that while navigating child care before they were old enough for school was a challenge, seeing that their needs were met during elementary and high school often felt overwhelming. AAoM gave her the support and education she needed as she encouraged her boys to reach their full potential.
“When I was a parent, and I was an adoptive parent, I didn't really see the signs of autism until the children were three. I just thought it was developmental and every child is different. Once you actually have the diagnosis, no one really tells you where to go. It can be overwhelming to many parents and families.”
AAoM provided Vaughn the education and support to see her sons through high school and beyond. One has graduated from high school alongside his neurotypical peers and the other now attends Rising Stars Academy
, a school for intellectually and developmentally disabled adults in Centerline. He is gaining skills to live independently and works for the school's bakery, delivering bread to local restaurants.
“For someone to have told me, at age three, he would need to be institutionalized — if they could only see him now, at age 21,” Vaughn says, “With the Autism Alliance, anything I need, anytime I've ever had questions or concerns or needed resources, that's what they do. They help you to navigate through the minutia, because you can't always go through your health care provider. You can't always go through the school system.”
Vaughn also shares that in the 1960s, autism was often characterized as schizophrenia. Since then, the understanding of and supports for neurodiversity have grown by leaps and bounds. However, she worries about federal budget cuts to education and health care — and what they imply.
“I think it's doing a huge disservice. It's going to be putting us backward and not allowing individuals the supports and services that they need in order to be successful,” she says. “Let's understand that we all have differences, and that every single individual deserves the opportunity to have access to whatever he or she needs in order to be successful. Once you meet one child with autism, you've met one person with autism, not them all. Even my two sons and biological brothers, they are two different individuals. One graduated with a high school diploma. One graduated with a certificate of completion. The reality of it is everyone is different”
Lock Arms and Unite for Autism
AAOM’s current fundraising campaign, Lock Arms and Unite for Autism
seeks to raise $31,000 to support its services for the one in 31 people diagnosed with autism in Michigan. As nonprofits across the state face challenges like federal funding cuts, reduced corporate philanthropy, and increased grant competition, the campaign aims to inspire community support for AAOM as its teams continue to dispel stigma and advocate for autistic individuals, who contribute significantly to society.
“We've worked relentlessly for 16 years to dispel harmful stereotypes that isolate and truly deprive Michigan's autistic community of their inherent rights,” Todaro says. “We're calling on our community to lock arms with us, to face these challenging times together head-on, ensuring that AAoM is here to continue advocating for future generations. It's a very challenging time right now, but with our community behind us, we can make it through.”
For information on how you can Lock Arms and Unite for Autism, visit the AAoM website
to make your contribution today.
