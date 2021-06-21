Marygrove Conservancy partners with the Detroit ACE office; call for creatives to complete survey

The Marygrove Conservancy and the Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE) are partnering to continue their support and investment in the city’s creative industry, arts and culture organizations, and artists.
The partnership will conduct a comprehensive census
to determine the breadth and depth of Detroit’s creative workforce, making it easier to improve arts and culture programming and secure funding.
“This agreement moves the Conservancy forward in our commitment to serve as an anchor and hub for quality arts and culture programs for the Northwest Detroit community,” said Racheal Allen, Chief Operating Officer of the Marygrove Conservancy. “Collaborations like this will help us reach the widest possible audience and realize our goal of preserving the legacy of Marygrove College.”
Mayor Mike Duggan was on hand to announce the partnership where he and attending guests were treated to a surprise performance by the Detroit Youth Choir despite the rainy weather. Snacks from Chef Phil’s Food Farmacy and treats from nearby Good Cakes and Bakes were also on hand.
Mayor Duggan and Detroit ACE Director Rochelle Riley enjoy a performance from the Detroit Youth Choir.
The award-winning choir has been chosen for a new partnership and a year-long business training program for creatives run by ArtOps
.
Duggan also announced that the Detroit ACE office will relocate from the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center to the Marygrove campus in the historic Madame Cadillac Building.
Rochelle Riley, who was appointed to oversee the city’s investment in the arts, said that partnering with the Marygrove Conservancy was a “no-brainer.”
“The Conservancy is doing the same thing in Northwest Detroit that we are doing for all of Detroit – anchoring programs in neighborhoods,” Riley said. “Proving the depth of our large creative workforce will help us build programming and help all residents see how lucky we are.”
“But we will balance our attention between the major cultural treasures downtown and making opportunities rise for arts and culture everywhere Detroiters live.”
Established in 2019, the Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship
oversees the City’s investment in and support of one of the best and brightest creative workforces in the country. The Office also works to ensure that opportunities to experience arts and culture in all its forms are available to residents year-round.
All members of Detroit’s creative community are encouraged to complete the Detroit Creative Economy Survey
by July 19, 2021.
Categories include professional fine or performing artists, including dancers, actors, spoken word artists, and visual artists. Also asked to complete the survey are paid support members of the community including educators, administrators, and more. Additionally, even volunteers are asked to chime in.
Questions include naming the top five things that the person completing the survey would like to see added to the creative community. Options include professional development opportunities, grant writing assistance, affordable housing, and more.
The Marygrove Conservancy’s partnership with Detroit ACE will prioritize mandates to bring arts, cultural events and creatives directly to the neighborhoods.
Established in 2018, the Marygrove Conservancy is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve the legacy of Marygrove College through equitable stewardship of a campus that exemplifies excellence in education, serving Northwest Detroit and the city overall.
Regarding her office’s relocation to the historic Marygrove campus, Rochelle Riley beamed saying, “As the person Mayor Duggan appointed to ensure that our creative workforce has opportunities to work everywhere and residents have opportunities to experience arts and culture from the Detroit River to Eight Mile and all points east and west, we are thrilled to have our base here.”
“Marygrove, with its legacy of education and excellence, is the perfect place to continue our mission.”