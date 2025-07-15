Mental health agencies strengthen services through community collaborations

“The focus isn’t just on what’s best for the agency, but what’s best for the whole community.” Mark Witte, OnPoint
Across Michigan, community mental health (CMH) agencies are expanding their reach through partnerships with local organizations that address housing, transportation, and other barriers to care. These collaborations aim to create a more coordinated and accessible mental health system, particularly for individuals with complex needs.
At OnPoint
, Allegan County’s CMH provider, collaboration is viewed as both necessary and foundational.
“We recognize that the work we do in Allegan County touches on so many other systems and organizations that collaboration is an absolute necessity,” says Mark
Witte, executive director, OnPoint. “We do our clients no good by trying to be the multi-purpose service provider for the wide array of needs they have.”
As Allegan County’s Housing Assessment and Resource Agency
(HARA), OnPoint works closely with members of the Local Planning Body to support residents who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. These partnerships help coordinate shelter, food, clothing, and other basic needs alongside behavioral health services. Witte says this collaborative model also supports broader goals such as food security and transportation access.
Lack of transportation can be a barrier to mental health care. OnPoint no longer runs its own transportation service but instead partners with Allegan County Transportation
(ACT), purchasing transportation vouchers for clients and participating in ACT’s transportation advisory board.
OnPoint collaborates with Community Action of Allegan County to deliver wraparound support more efficiently.
Another key partner for OnPoint is Community Action of Allegan County
(CAAC). Witte describes the relationship with CAAC as one that helps deliver wraparound support more efficiently.
“I was able to identify Community Action of Allegan County as a partner that fits the bill,” Witte says. “We’ve been able to align our services in a way that meets the needs of those we serve.”
Witte also cited the Multi-Agency Collaborative Council
(MACC), led by the Allegan County Community Foundation, as a longstanding example of interagency planning. The MACC coordinates human services efforts, including housing development, community health needs assessments, and pandemic response initiatives.
Collaborations create a more coordinated and accessible mental health system. Debra Voorhorst, Community Action of Allegan County.
Meeting people where they are with community-based innovations
In Jackson County, LifeWays
has adopted a similar approach, focusing on early engagement and direct community partnerships to expand access to behavioral health care. Taylor Owens, engagement team supervisor at LifeWays, says her team connects with individuals at shelters, schools, and the local youth center, offering services at the point of need.
“We try to meet people where they are, physically and otherwise,” says Owens. “That includes going onsite for screenings and assessments rather than requiring people to come to us.”
One of LifeWays’ central collaborations is with the Jackson Interfaith Shelter
. Atalie Schwartz, director of shelter services, says the partnership began in 2021 and now includes weekly in-person mental health screenings, a coping skills group, monthly coordination calls, and a newly installed kiosk that allows shelter residents to schedule virtual intakes with LifeWays' clinicians.
“Clients used to face delays or miss appointments due to transportation issues,” says Schwartz. “Now they can complete key steps without ever leaving the shelter.”
In addition to client-facing services, LifeWays provides support to shelter staff, including mental health education sessions and training on service coordination. Schwartz noted that these efforts have helped strengthen communication and trust between the two agencies.
LifeWays has implemented similar partnerships with area schools, juvenile detention centers, and parole offices. In one initiative, LifeWays conducts mental health intakes for parolees before they are released from prison, helping to ensure continuity of care.
“Before, people had to wait up to two weeks for their first appointment after release,” Owens says. “Now, they have it scheduled before they leave.”
The agency also works with the region’s Area Agency on Aging to support older adults, particularly in rural areas where transportation can be a barrier. Owens says the team uses peer support specialists and person-centered practices to tailor services for individuals who may otherwise struggle to access care.
Elizabeth Engelsman, a home delivered meals driver for Community Action of Allegan County.
Rural roots, real results: Sanilac County’s collaborative model
In Sanilac County, the CMH has long played a central role in local collaboration efforts. Wil Morris, CEO, Sanilac County Community Mental Health (CMH)
, says the agency has been part of the community collaborative for decades, participating alongside schools, law enforcement, shelters, and food banks.
“We’ve always been pretty much a central part of that particular community collaborative,” Morris says. “I’ve been the chair of that collaborative since I started being CEO here, over eight years ago.”
Sanilac County CMH also plays an active role in county emergency management and regional public health partnerships, including the Thumb Community Health Partnership
covering four counties.
“We meet to collaborate resources related to health, including behavioral health, and look at health disparities, adversity, and ACEs [adverse childhood experiences
],” Morris says.
Through these partnerships, Sanilac County CMH helps organize events like Project Connect
(focused on homelessness), a senior fair, and a community baby shower.
“It just really assists us with getting our information out there,” Morris says. “In a world of information overload, the more visible we are, the more people we can help.”
Morris highlighted Project Connect as one of the most impactful programs, particularly for those experiencing homelessness.
“We provide services to folks in transient housing, connect them to care, and help them meet their basic needs,” he says.
The event also includes food and hygiene support, with help from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
and local millage funding for homelessness and domestic violence services.
He also points to Sanilac County Rescue Mission as a vital partner.
“We have a very good working relationship. My staff go out weekly to check in with the guys and coordinate services,” he says. “It’s a really strong relationship that I see improving even more.”
Collaborations create a more coordinated and accessible mental health system, particularly for individuals with complex needs. Karen Sager, Community Action of Allegan County.
Despite limited staff in rural communities, Morris says strong relationships with decision-makers allow the work to move forward.
“It’s typically the same eight or nine of us across the county meeting in multiple relationships. But the decision-makers are in the room, and that’s a strength,” Morris says. “You have to have leadership and organizations who are interested in building relationships. Because we’re rural, we’re more connected, and that makes all the difference.”
That direct connection enables a deep sense of shared responsibility.
“It’s nothing for the sheriff to call me directly,” says Morris. “We all know each other, and we’re all actively involved, not just sitting in offices removed from the work.”
Community mental health leaders across the state point to consistent communication, shared responsibility, and long-term planning as essential to sustaining these partnerships.
“Strong leadership and dedicated staff are what make partnerships work,” Witte says. “The focus isn’t just on what’s best for the agency, but what’s best for the whole community.”
Photos by John Grap.
The MI Mental Health series highlights the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens, and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, Center for Health and Research Transformation, LifeWays, Michigan Health and Hospital Association, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, OnPoint, Sanilac County Community Mental Health, St. Clair County Community Mental Health, Summit Pointe, and Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage.