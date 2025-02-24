Midtown's Seva, a pioneer in vegan cuisine, to close

Seva, which opened in 2012 in the storied N'Namdi Gallery and was an early vegan-friendly option in the burgeoning Detroit dining scene, announced it will close at the end of February, citing losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but after years of financial challenges since COVID, we've reached a point where we can no longer sustain operations," reads a message on the restaurant's social pages.
Seva opened in 2012 at the Forest Avenue gallery between Woodward and John R, during a time when much of Cass Corridor was beginning to firmly rebrand as the more user-friendly Midtown and chefs both local and transplanted began experimenting with new cuisines in the city.
"We saw an opportunity in a great community," Lauren Trendler, general manager of Seva, told Model D at the time
. "Midtown is very central to the arts, Wayne State and the DMC. We are also in a community that is turning around and we want to be a part of that."
Seva certainly wasn't the first plant-based eatery for Detroit vegans, but it quickly became a staple among limited options. Other vegan joints like Chili Mustard Onions and Detroit Vegan Soul would soon follow.
"We've cherished being part of your lives, whether it was for a quick lunch, a first date, a birthday celebration, or simply a place where you always knew you'd find a delicious meal and a familiar face," Seva's goodbye message reads.
