Meet the young Detroit filmmaker on a mission to tell authentic Black, queer stories

Miles Naasir Reuben Courtesy photo

On a warm summer evening in Detroit, Miles Naasir Reuben is a whirlwind of emotions. His latest short film, "Merlot," is on the verge of making its premiere – a story he hopes will captivate an audience while offering an intricate look at a rare point-of-view. But also, there’s business at hand.



Since the premiere of his 2020 short film "Nile," Reuben has been on a mission to not just create but blossom as a creator. "Merlot" is more than just a film; it’s a testament to Reuben’s journey, passion, and the rich tapestry of experiences that have shaped him and his budding career.



Reuben's journey into filmmaking was sparked by the stories he grew up with, thanks to his parents' love for film and storytelling. "My dad was really big into film and video games, and writing. My mom's family was always into film, so I was surrounded by it," he says. His father's lenient approach to movie-watching allowed Miles to explore a wide array of genres from a young age, igniting a passion that would eventually define his career.



"I knew by the end of middle school that I wanted to become a filmmaker. The stories I grew up with and the inspiration I found in various forms of storytelling solidified that path for me."



Reuben's filmmaking style is a mosaic of influences. "John Singleton is probably my favorite director of all time. 'Boyz n the Hood' and 'Poetic Justice' had a huge impact on me," he says. Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing" also left an indelible mark, as did films like "The Matrix" and "The Warriors."



In 2020, Reuben released his first independent film, "Nile," which gained viewers – hungry for content as they were hunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic – from across the globe, setting the stage for his burgeoning career.



But juggling a full-time job and a filmmaking career is no small feat, but Miles has found a way to make it work. "Balancing work and filmmaking is a slippery slope, but I've managed to find a perfect mirror between the two," he says. Outside of work, Miles has always been involved in various artistic practices, including dancing. "I try to keep a proper work-life balance, putting my mental health first and making sure I have time to live, not just create."



To the next generation of filmmakers, especially those feeling overwhelmed by the industry's demands and the advent of AI, Miles offers sage advice: "Trust your gut, learn the craft properly, and understand the value of hard work. When you appreciate the effort it takes to achieve your goals, you'll create authentically and unapologetically." A taste of "Merlot"

"Merlot" is a deeply personal project for Miles, loosely based on an experience he had at a dinner with an ex-boyfriend.



"The film is set over the course of two nights, showing the before, during, and after of a significant conversation," he shares.



The central theme of "Merlot" is about valuing where you are seen and loved, a message Miles hopes resonates with the LGBTQ+ community. "I've gone through many ups and downs regarding who to trust, who to love, who loves me back, and who reciprocates. I want the audience to look into their own world, see where they are valued, and learn how to express that outwardly."



Telling authentic stories that center around the LGBTQ+ community is a deeply personal mission. "It's very important to me," he shares. "I particularly like to tell stories from my own experience or the experiences around me, something more personal."



He emphasizes that his films are driven by authenticity, not by a desire to simply create a "gay film" or a "black film." Instead, he aims to produce work that is integral to his own experiences and the observations he makes of friends and family. "I try to create from a place of my personal life, rather than just being like, 'oh, because I'm gay, I want to create a gay film.' I create what moves me."



The production of "Merlot" was a smooth process, thanks to the talented team at filmTOY, Reuben’s studio. "We shot the film over two days, and it was the easiest production I've done so far," he notes.



Casting presented a challenge. "Finding gay actors to play the roles authentically was difficult, but we ultimately found the perfect cast." Ju’won Harris, Danté Jones, and Taurean Hogan formed an ideal trio, seamlessly driving the film forward.



Miles credits key collaborators like producer Milan McLaurin and cinematographer Kwame Henry for their significant contributions to the film. "Milan is a powerhouse producer, and Kwame's artistic vision brought 'Merlot' to life."



When asked to describe his directing style in three words, Miles chooses "focused," "patient," and "humble." He elaborates, "On set, I'm at service to my team. I value the input of everyone involved, and I aim to create a collaborative environment."



Reuben debuted “Merlot” at a free screening to a standing room-only crowd at the Carr Center, and plans to schedule more screenings in Detroit throughout the summer and fall while shopping it around to potential investors.



In the meantime, the filmmaker says he has more ideas he’s trying to bring to life, including more queer and trans-focused films centered on Black Detroit history and stories led by Black women. And, he says, "I'm also gearing up for my first feature film."



