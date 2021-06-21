Model D wins four awards from Detroit Society of Professional Journalists

DETROIT, Michigan -- Model D, an online news magazine covering talent, innovation, and placemaking in Detroit, received four awards in the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Detroit Chapter’s 2020 Excellence in Journalism awards
.
Model D won the following awards in the digital category:
- First place, community/local news reporting - Kate Roff and Erin Miller for their reporting in Model D’s ‘Building Communities’ series;
- Second place, consumer/watchdog/investigative reporting - Kate Roff for her story covering minority contractors in Detroit;
- Third place, feature reporting - Kate Roff for her reporting in Model D’s ‘Detroit Innovation’ series;
- Honorable mention, feature reporting - Dorothy Hernandez for her story chronicling key places and moments in Detroit’s racial history.
“The team at Model D continuously provides coverage of the people and ideas that make Detroit one of the most dynamic and important cities in the country,” said Brian Boyle, publisher of Model D. “We are proud that the work of our journalists was recognized by the SPJ, and are committed to continuing to use our platform to elevate talented and creative voices who make our community better on a daily basis.”
Model D, published by Issue Media Group, launched as a digital publication in 2005. In addition to its website, www.modeldmedia.com
, a weekly e-edition is delivered to inboxes of subscribers every Tuesday. To get the e-edition, visit the website
and click the ‘subscribe’ button.
Issue Media Group publishes 21 solutions and narrative-journalism based publications in communities all over the country. For more information, visit www.issuemediagroup.com
.