Model D and Issue Media Group welcome Detroit journalist Biba Adams as Editor at Large

Biba Adams has embraced many roles over her career. This native Detroiter, defines herself as a “storyteller, culture curator, and recovering hip-hop head.”

Model D and its parent company Issue Media Group are proud to welcome Adams as its Editor at Large, effective March 1.

Adams is a longtime contributor to the publication, which has been advancing the narrative of diverse talent and culture as well as community and inclusive economic development in Detroit since 2005. Prior to her role as Editor at Large, Adams helmed two neighborhood-based series for Model D, Voices of Cody Rouge, and On the Ground: Jefferson Chalmers, and has written and reported on several artists, small businesses, and community projects over the years.

As Editor at Large, she will continue that work to uplift voices and communities that are traditionally underserved, and unheard. From Detroit’s youth to its brilliant artists, and the everyday people and places that define this city, she hopes to provide new opportunities to share their stories.

“I am so excited to write stories of the inspiration and resilience of Detroit that lives in its art, culture, and history,” says Adams. “This city has so much beauty to still be uncovered and understood.”

“Biba is a gifted storyteller and her talent and experience covering Detroit will add depth and nuance to our editorial vision and mission of fostering attachment to place and improving civic dialogue,” says Model D publisher Brian Boyle. “Biba has created a distinct and important voice while covering crucial issues in the city from affordable housing to energy justice in addition to capturing the diversity, innovation, and resilience of Detroiters. We are thrilled to welcome her to the editorial team.”

Adams’ career in journalism happened almost by accident. From a young age, she was fixated on a career in music, but life changed when she unexpectedly landed a gig writing a hip-hop column for "Real Detroit Weekly,” in the early 2000s. That column, “Conversation Peace” paved the way for her to grow and hone her skills as a storyteller for various outlets, including Model D, as well as national publications from AllHipHop.com to Ebony, and most recently TheGrio, an online news platform focused on stories and issues that affect and reflect Black America.

