PODCAST: Building more dementia-friendly communities

Actors Carol Sizer and Bill Klein rehearse "Memory of a Dance," a play about dementia commissioned by the Southwest Michigan-based Region IV Area Agency on Aging to spread community awareness of the experiences of people living with dementia.
Many people living with dementia don't feel valued or respected in their communities. But some activists in Michigan are working to change that by creating dementia-friendly communities. That can involve educating the general public on how to communicate better with people living with dementia. It can include creating more and better opportunities for people living with dementia to meaningfully engage with their communities. Or it can mean creating better social opportunities for people living with dementia.
As we conclude our second season of Michigan's State of Health, we took a look at the idea of dementia-friendly communities and how it's spreading across Michigan. We'll introduce you to Michigan leaders who are spearheading everything from educational sessions to plays about dementia in their efforts to make Michigan more dementia-friendly. You can listen to the episode in the widget below.
Michigan's State of Health is a spinoff of the State of Health series of feature stories, which you can read here
. Michigan's State of Health is produced by Issue Media Group
and made possible through the support of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund
.
