Low pay, long hours, and limited opportunities for growth are just some of the many factors that make working in the nonprofit sector seem unfeasible.
While there’s some truth to those concerns, the reality is more complicated. For many young professionals, the chance to make a real impact, work alongside passionate changemakers, and shape the future of their communities makes it all worthwhile.
Debunking the low-pay myth
One of the biggest deterrents for young people considering nonprofit work is the assumption that financial stability is off the table. Kelley Kuhn, who leads the Michigan Nonprofit Association
(MNA), understands the concern but believes it’s an outdated perception.
“I think there’s still a misunderstanding that you can’t make a good living,” Kuhn says. “I think that’s not true. It’s been very rewarding in my career path for the last 25 years.”
Jerjuan Howard, founder of Umoja Debate League
, knows firsthand how tough the early years can be. Howard quit his full-time job to run his nonprofit without a salary, a risk that paid off as he secured partnerships and learned the administrative side of nonprofit management.
“It was a grind, to be honest,” he says. “I didn’t think it was a grind until we started to get a budget and get partnerships and develop contracts and get grants. But the first couple of years, honestly, was really, really tight.”
He adds, “There’s a whole business element to this thing—articles of incorporation, bylaws, board of trustees, partnerships, insurance. I started just wanting to do good, but all of that comes along with it.”
Many young professionals in the Detroit area are finding ways to make nonprofit careers sustainable.
Jeremiah Steen, a 23-year-old advocate for youth empowerment who founded the Steen Foundation
, says one of the best ways to grow in the sector is to get involved in board service.
“You really start to understand how these folks think about things, and that helped me find a mentor,” Steen says.
Organizations like the MNA offer resources to help young professionals navigate nonprofit careers, from job boards to mentorship programs.
Finding purpose in mission-driven work
For many, financial stability is just one piece of the puzzle—having a job that aligns with their values is just as important. Kuhn has noticed a shift in how young people view nonprofits, seeing them as a direct path to enacting change.
“Young people are understanding that the change that they desire or seek… nonprofit organizations or social impact organizations are a pathway for that change,” she says.
Howard believes young people have a unique advantage in addressing systemic issues.
“Those who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution,” he says. “Young folks bring fresh ideas that aren’t jaded by old ways of thinking.”
Steen, who launched his foundation at 18, agrees. His work focuses on amplifying youth voices, creating equitable educational opportunities, and fostering community development. But his introduction to leadership started even earlier—when he coached a soccer team at age 14.
“For the first three years, I think we lost just about every game,” he recalls. “Then in the fourth year, we started winning because I found three star players. I’ve kind of looked at that as the way to build up the Steen Foundation—just looking for teams to help us reach a goal.”
That same mindset of collaboration, persistence, and adaptability has shaped his nonprofit journey ever since.
The power of youth-led organizations
While many nonprofits are run by experienced professionals, a growing number are being built by young people, for young people. Julia Cuneo, co-founder of Detroit Area Youth Uniting Michigan
(DAYUM), helped create a space where high school students aren’t just participants—they’re decision-makers.
“Our org is run by high school students, and we really wanted them to be the final say and the strategists,” Cuneo says. “We couldn’t access that in a space run by adults, because the adults had their own agendas.”
That kind of leadership model isn’t always easy. Cuneo acknowledges that putting young people in charge comes with a learning curve, but she sees it as necessary.
“There have been times when I’ve had to say, ‘Hey, that’s not how I would do it, but it’s how you want to do it, so let’s try it,’” she explains. “We use debrief spaces to learn from those moments—what worked, what didn’t, and how we can improve.”
How nonprofits can better support young workers
While young professionals bring fresh energy and ideas to the nonprofit world, barriers still exist that make it harder for them to thrive. One of the biggest challenges is age bias.
“I remember being told by a mentor, ‘Oh, you must be so sad that you’re not a youth anymore,’” Cuneo says. “And I was like, ‘I hated being young. It was so isolating and so disempowering and so hard.’ That’s why I work with youth—because it shouldn’t be that way.”
A major way that nonprofits can better support young leaders is by trusting them. Steen believes that giving young people meaningful opportunities early on will ensure the sector’s long-term success.
“We need unrestricted investment in the next generation,” he says. “Give them a few thousand dollars and let them make mistakes. That’s how they learn.”
Howard agrees, urging nonprofits to do more than just bring young people in as a token gesture.
“Don’t hire young people just to check a box,” he says. “Give them real leadership roles and let them prove themselves.”
A sector poised for growth
Despite the challenges, more young people are stepping into leadership roles in nonprofits—and the sector is better for it. Steen believes the key to long-term sustainability is thinking ahead.
“We need to start thinking about succession early because that’s where other generations have failed,” he says. “They make decisions based on what they’re currently going through, not what’s to come.”
For those hesitant about pursuing nonprofit work due to financial concerns, Kuhn encourages them to take a second look.
“If there’s a desire to want change in the community and to really have an impact in society, nonprofits continue to be the best pathway to do that,” she says. “It should be something that many should at least consider looking into.”
This story is part of the Nonprofit Journal Project, an initiative focused on nonprofit leaders and programs across Metro Detroit. This series is made possible with the generous support of our partners, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Michigan Nonprofit Association and Co.act Detroit.