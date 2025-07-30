Ohio hygienist trains future workforce through outreach role

“I fell in love with dental hygiene once I started learning about the profession,” Justin Nance says. “What drew me in was the ability to really spend time with patients and build relationships. That’s something I wouldn’t get to do as much in a traditional dentist’s role.”



Justin Nance at the Van Wert Health Fair. Justin Nance pictured with fellow ambassadors for Hygienist Inspired. Justin Nance presents to fellow Hygienist Inspired ambassadors. Justin Nance alongside fellow dental hygienists.