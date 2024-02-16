Photos: The big paczki push of '24

Cyrus Tetteh | Friday, February 16, 2024
Detroit photographer Cyrus Tetteh, a staffer at the City of Detroit as well as the creative mind behind the photography book "Only in Detroit," shares with Model D some images on the eve of Fat Tuesday -- or Paczki Day as we know it here -- in Hamtramck.
