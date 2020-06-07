Photo essay: Scenes from the Detroit protests and demonstrations

Valaurian Waller | Sunday, June 07, 2020
Model D contributor Valaurian Waller has been documenting the protests and demonstrations in Detroit. From the Detroit Police Department to Belle Isle, here's a look at what's happening in the streets through her lens.



Protesters take to the streets on Friday, May 29, the first day of protests in response to George Floyd's murder and the killings of Black men and women while in police custody. The uprising has swept through the country and the world in the fight against systemic racism.





Protesters have been gathering in front of the Detroit Police Department at 4 p.m. every day in the People's March.




A protester on Friday, May 29 shows up in solidarity.




Participants in the Belle Isle Peace March on Friday, June 5. 





The protests and marches have seen a diverse crowd, including young participants.




A Catholic priest prays the rosary during the fourth day of peaceful protests outside the DPD headquarters in downtown Detroit.





A woman kneels while praying during a group rosary prayer organized by the Archdiocese of Detroit.





Belle Isle Peace March organizer Ken Snapp addresses the crowd before the march.




"I feel that it's extremely important and that we as white people need to support and contribute to the cause." — Lillian



Native Detroiters Marcus and Akissi at the Belle Isle Peace March.


 

