Photo essay: Scenes from the Detroit protests and demonstrations

Focus Areas
Architecture
Arts
Building Communities
Entrepreneurs
Film
Green
Green Tech
Higher Ed
Job Creation
Michigan Nightlight
Mobility
Move to Detroit
Neighborhood Innovation
Redevelopment
Reuse / Rebuild
Shop Local
Small Business
Social Innovation
Talent Dividend
Transit
Urban Farming
Urban Leadership
Woodward Avenue
Workforce/talent development
Neighborhoods
Brightmoor
Central Woodward-Boston Edison
Cody Rouge
Corktown
Downtown Detroit
East Riverfront
East Side
Eastern Market
Grandmont Rosedale
Hamtramck
Highland Park
Jefferson Chalmers
Lafayette Park
Live 6
Mexicantown
Midtown
Near East Side
New Center
North End
Osborn
Southwest Detroit
The Villages
University Commons - Palmer Park
Woodbridge
Series & Events
Series
Blue/Green Infrastructure
Bridging the Talent Gap
Children of Michigan
Voices of Cody Rouge
Detroit Driven
Detroit Innovation
Early Education Matters
Equitable Development
Good Food
Michigan Nightlight
Nonprofit Journal Project
On the Ground
Parnters in the Arts
Powering the Mitten
State of Health
STEM Hub
Voices of Youth
Events
Speaker Series
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture
Arts
Building Communities
Entrepreneurs
Film
Green
Green Tech
Higher Ed
Job Creation
Michigan Nightlight
Mobility
Move to Detroit
Neighborhood Innovation
Redevelopment
Reuse / Rebuild
Shop Local
Small Business
Social Innovation
Talent Dividend
Transit
Urban Farming
Urban Leadership
Woodward Avenue
Workforce/talent development
Neighborhoods
Brightmoor
Central Woodward-Boston Edison
Cody Rouge
Corktown
Downtown Detroit
East Riverfront
East Side
Eastern Market
Grandmont Rosedale
Hamtramck
Highland Park
Jefferson Chalmers
Lafayette Park
Live 6
Mexicantown
Midtown
Near East Side
New Center
North End
Osborn
Southwest Detroit
The Villages
University Commons - Palmer Park
Woodbridge
Series & Events
Series
Blue/Green Infrastructure
Bridging the Talent Gap
Children of Michigan
Voices of Cody Rouge
Detroit Driven
Detroit Innovation
Early Education Matters
Equitable Development
Good Food
Michigan Nightlight
Nonprofit Journal Project
On the Ground
Parnters in the Arts
Powering the Mitten
State of Health
STEM Hub
Voices of Youth
Events
Speaker Series
Contact
Subscribe
Photo essay: Scenes from the Detroit protests and demonstrations
Valaurian Waller
|
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Share
Members of the Detroit chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
Valaurian Waller
Model D contributor
Valaurian Waller
has been documenting the protests and demonstrations in Detroit. From the Detroit Police Department to Belle Isle, here's a look at what's happening in the streets through her lens.
Protesters take to the streets on Friday, May 29, the first day of protests in response to George Floyd's murder and the killings of Black men and women while in police custody. The uprising has swept through the country and the world in the fight against systemic racism.
Protesters have been gathering in front of the Detroit Police Department at 4 p.m. every day in the People's March.
A protester on Friday, May 29 shows up in solidarity.
Participants in the Belle Isle Peace March on Friday, June 5.
The protests and marches have seen a diverse crowd, including young participants.
A Catholic priest prays the rosary during the fourth day of peaceful protests outside the DPD headquarters in downtown Detroit.
A woman kneels while praying during a group rosary prayer organized by the Archdiocese of Detroit.
Belle Isle Peace March organizer Ken Snapp addresses the crowd before the march.
"I feel that it's extremely important and that we as white people need to support and contribute to the cause." — Lillian
Native Detroiters Marcus and Akissi at the Belle Isle Peace March.
Share
Recommended Content
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
×
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Cancel
Across Our Network
The right side of history: How white allies can support people of color
Source: Soapbox
Uptown developers: Vision, investments will begin to address inequity issues
Source: 83Degrees
We have a long way to go towards racial equity, Metro Detroit
Source: Metromode
A day in the life of a Cleveland Food Bank truck driver during COVID-19
Source: Cleveland - Freshwater Media
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture
Neighborhood Innovation
Arts
Redevelopment
Building Communities
Reuse / Rebuild
Entrepreneurs
Shop Local
Film
Small Business
Green
Social Innovation
Green Tech
Talent Dividend
Higher Ed
Transit
Job Creation
Urban Farming
Michigan Nightlight
Urban Leadership
Mobility
Woodward Avenue
Move to Detroit
Workforce/talent development
Newsletter Signup
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
About Model D
Contact Us
Detroit Links
Have a Tip?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.