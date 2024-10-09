New condo development in historic Piety Hill is first new housing in nearly 150 years

For the first time since the 1880s, Detroit's historic Piety Hill neighborhood is welcoming a new residential development.
The Summit at Piety Hill, at the corner of Gladstone and Second, promises to blend modern living with the charm of a storied community. The development consists of six newly constructed townhomes, ranging from 1,485 to 1,764 square feet. Each unit offers three bedrooms and two and a half baths, catering to a variety of potential homeowners.
"What makes this development unique is not just its size but also its contribution to revitalizing Piety Hill," said Justin Cain, vice president of residential sales at Berkshire Hathaway. "This is the first brand-new development in the neighborhood, and it's exciting to be part of this historic moment."
Piety Hill, located just south of Boston-Edison and north of New Center and Virginia Park, has long been known for its original homes dating back to the late 19th century. The introduction of The Summit aims to rejuvenate the area while respecting its rich history.
A catalyst for community growth
The development is strategically positioned to take advantage of the resurgence happening in nearby Detroit neighborhoods. Residents will find themselves within walking distance of the newly opened Detroit People's Food Co-op and a short drive from the amenities of Midtown and New Center.
"We're seeing a lot more growth beyond downtown Detroit," said Tegest Walker, an associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "This project reflects how development is expanding into neighborhoods that have been overlooked. We're hopeful it will attract more services and businesses to the area."
The team behind The Summit is making concerted efforts to engage with local residents. They've reached out to the Gladstone Neighborhood Association and plan to attend upcoming Piety Hill community meetings.
"We want to connect with the community, hear their voices, and keep them updated on the project," Walker added.
Financial incentives and accessibility
Recognizing the importance of affordability, the developers have partnered with Huntington Bank to offer financial incentives for potential buyers.
"Huntington Bank has two programs that are game-changers," Walker explained. "The 'Home for Good' program provides a $5,000 down payment grant and covers all closing costs for first-time homebuyers who meet the income cap of 140% of the area median income. For others who don't meet these criteria, the bank is still covering all closing costs."
Additionally, the property benefits from a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone (NEZ) tax abatement, reducing property taxes by nearly 70% for up to 15 years.
"Homeowners will save thousands per year, which is significant," Cain noted.
Developers say The Summit at Piety Hill offers a competitive price per square foot, ranging from $275 to $320. This is notably lower than the $300 to $400 per square foot typically seen in downtown areas like Midtown and the Central Business District.
"You're getting more bang for your buck without sacrificing proximity to the city's core," Walker said.
A team committed to Detroit's future
The project is a collaborative effort. Alongside Cain and Walker, Jerome Huez serves as the developer support and project manager. Architect Steven C. Flume brings the design to life, while Susie Edwards from Huntington Bank acts as the preferred lender.
Construction is underway following a recent groundbreaking ceremony, with completion expected next year. Reservations are currently being accepted.
As The Summit at Piety Hill begins to take shape, the developers invite Detroiters to be part of this new chapter in the city's history.
"We're not just building homes; we're building community," Cain said. "Whether you're a young professional, a growing family, or someone looking to return to the city, there's a place for you here."
For more information on The Summit at Piety Hill, please visit: https://www.summitatpietyhill.com
