Two sides of town: University District, Morningside both offer a weekend full of events

Two neighborhoods on opposite sides of town are welcoming both new visitors and existing residents alike to come check them out.
One is the resurgent area around East Warren Avenue, which marks its second annual E. Warrenfest across seven blocks. On September 14th, the eastside community will mark that progress with an event-packed evening from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Prior to that, cyclists are inviged to an eastside family-friendly bike ride led by Jason Hall of Trek and Slow Roll at 2 p.m.
The corridor linking Morningside and East English Village has seen an uptick in grassroots business in the last half-decade. As Model D reported in 2019
, a mix of investment from corporate entities and input from residents has brought on a slew of new storefronts and foot traffic to match.
Last year's inaugural event drew thousands of attendees. This year, E. Warrenfest will feature three stages with live performances, over 50 local vendors, and an array of food trucks offering delicious eats. Families can enjoy a dedicated “kids zone,” while adults can relax in a beer garden. The newly opened Next Chapter Books will use the occasion to mark its first anniversary, while Detroit Pepper Co. will celebrate its fifth. A new storefront, Terri’s Cakes, takes on a soft opening. An afterparty will be hosted at The Warren Cafe.
Over on the westside, University District, routinely one of Model D's hottest neighborhoods,
returns to the ranks of prestige neighborhoods offering home tours.
The University District Historic Neighborhood in Detroit will host its bi-annual home tour also on Sept. 14th. Patrons are invited to join residents for tours inside six of Detroit’s most well-kept homes with unique decor and touches -- many from the Art Deco era.
Historic home-gawkers will see period features up close, carefully preserved or restored by homeowners, including original hardwood floors, stained glass windows, Pewabic and Flint Faience tile, grand foyers, original and renovated kitchens and baths, crystal chandeliers, decorative original plaster crown mouldings, and impressive fireplaces.
Participants are invited to walk, bike, or drive to tour the neighborhood, and grab eats at food trucks on site.
For more information on E. Warrenfest, please visit linktr.ee/ewdc or follow their social media handles at @ewarrendevelopmentcorp. For more information on the University District Home Tour, visit their Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/detroit-university-district-home-tour-2024-tickets-885883460277.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.