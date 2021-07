The sound of music: Live performances return to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Acclaimed photographer Monica Morgan calls her camera her “superpower.” She was thrilled to back taking pictures of live performances again. Photo by Monica Morgan.

The incomparable Sheila E wore a shirt belonging to Prince. The Purple Rain tour in 1984 kicked off in Detroit on November 4, 1984. The percussionist called her return to The Aretha post-COVID “a full-circle moment.” Photo by Monica Morgan.

Detroit’s own Monica Blaire said that her return to performing felt like “a sacred moment.” Photo by Monica Morgan.