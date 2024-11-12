Go behind the scenes of a made-in-Detroit flick -- and see how DIY creatives are beating the odds

Imagine two clashing Detroit detectives reluctantly teaming up to solve the disappearance of a young woman, uncovering a huge conspiracy involving corrupt colleagues, poisoned sugar, and a malicious plot threatening their city.
It sounds a little Fox 2, but it's a log line for one of the latest indie films being filmed in and around Detroit -- and peek into how new movie magic is made as more and more Detroit stories find their way to the screen from burgeoning creatives.
The aforementioned is the hook for "Sugar Boys," produced by the newly formed Enigmaw Studios. When the credits roll, audiences will likely see the name Marquis White a few times.
White is the director, writer, and occasional camera man of "Boys," with over 23 years of film experience, including working on 8 Mile with Brittany Murphy. And he's also the founder of Enigmaw Studios, which is managing everything from CGI to post-production editing for the film. He creates inspired stories that do not follow the traditional blockbuster plot.
“I wanted to have fun. I want to expand on my abilities to tell stories and make movies, and I want people to have a desire to see my movies twice. Minimum.”
White hopes to wrap filming over the winter.
Julia Allison, a Michigan-based actress, will also be credited as a multitasker; she is the producer of "Boys," and it's her first feature film. She plays a leading role and says she's brining her own style of acting, adding sugar and spice to her character.
“'Sugar Boys' really follows the story of two mismatched detectives who come together to solve a high-stakes case right here in Detroit and my character is the leading female who winds up tangled within this dangerous and large-scale conspiracy,” Allison says.
"Boys" uses only locations in the Detroit area and recruits all local talent. Some notable names on the call sheet include Chris Reynolds, owner of the clothing brand Detroit Life, and Swifty McVay, hip-hop rapper from the group D12.
“I ended up working with local talent like Swifty McVay, who has a natural gift for acting. He brings a unique depth to his role. Alongside Chris, he plays a family man/detective caught in a chaotic world,” White says.
Both White and Allison hope "Boys" will resonate with audiences through word of mouth and on social media. If 1,000 people view the film a couple of times throughout the year, they will be happy as movie making is a fickle business.
“Success for this movie will be when people walkout of the theater or finish watching at home and immediately think 'I want to watch that again! or I’ve gotta show my friend this movie,”” Allison says.
The making of "Sugar Boys" has faced challenges, the biggest being coordinating filming schedules. Collaboration is needed between the talent, the crew, and the Michigan businesses; none of the players involved work full time in the film industry and hold down real-world jobs, families and other responsibilities.
“With a low budget, we rely on favors, which means people help when they can. In other words, a lack of money is the enemy of creativity, but we make it work,” White explains.
In 2008, under former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, the state of Michigan created an incentive
for the film industry, leading to an influx of Hollywood productions moving locations to the state during the 2000s. That came to a halt in 2015 under Granholm's successor, Gov. Rick Snyder.
In spite of a lack of infrastructure, independent films and television continued to churn out -- and at a much faster clip in recent years. According to IMDB.com
, over 3,000 movies, videos, and TV shows have been filmed in Michigan with over many located in Detroit
alone.
The DIY approach some filmmakers take isn't without challenges. Filming outside a soundproofed studio, for example, can also create issues with passersby, background noise, and chaos in the streets while rolling.
For the "Sugar" gang, one of the most notable moments came when the crew was shooting at a bar in Mount Clemens. “Despite the owner agreeing to close the bar, it was open when we arrived, and customers were everywhere. Things only got more chaotic when the owner let a live band play during filming. At one point, the cook stumbled onto our set, nearly causing an accident. It certainly made for a memorable first day.”
While the general public tends to view filmmaking as a hobby and as being cast in a leading role glamorous, neither is true. “What they don’t see is the long hours on set, copious amounts of time and hard work both actors and crew spend bringing that story to life – none of which is glamorous,” Allison says.
To promote the upcoming movie, White is posting updates on Enigmaw’s website
and talking to the community. The biggest marketing push will be post-production, which involves reaching out to production companies for distribution. White welcomes any promotional advice.
“I want the market to tell me I did a good job, which means I have to make good product," White says. "This is something I would like to see more of in Michigan. Filmmaking is a field with multiple disciplines attached to it. We can be forgiven for our lack of budgets but a pen and paper you can grab at the dollar store.”