Teen HYPE, Model D partner for youth journalism workshop

Model D and Teen HYPE, which marks its 20-year anniversary this year
, are partnering for an inaugural youth journalism workshop which aims to amplify youth voices from Metro Detroit and publish their reporting and commentary on social issues and current events affecting their demographic.
An informational meeting will be held at Teen HYPE's headquarters at 6 p.m. on August 8, with another to-be-scheduled informational gathering in October. Four workshops will be held across January, and interested students will be paid $100 for attending all four sessions.
The goal of the workshops is to familiarize students with solutions journalism, a model of reporting that brings to light solutions to social problems. Students will be given the training to report actual journalism, and will receive $150 for each published article on Model D, which will house the students' bylines.
The program is an extension of Issue Media Group's Voices of Youth programming, which provides students with an opportunity to engage in solutions journalism.
Using evidence-based research, reporting and critical thinking, solutions journalism ask big questions and focuses on the people directly solving these social problems in their communities. Through solutions journalism, reporters present a social problem
and its root cause, highlight the community response and provide evidence that the response is effective.
Solutions journalism investigates social problems and responses to those problems
through critical thinking and skilled reporting. Through Voices of Youth, students have a platform to voice their perspectives and enable change.
During the four workshops, topics covered include:
- Journalism principles, values and ethics
- Media literacy
- Crafting a story
- Reporting - researching, interviewing sources
- Hitting deadlines
- Photography and art
- The editing process
In addition to the workshops, you will work with mentors and our editor to craft your piece, related to one or more of the themes -- as chosen by previous youth workshops -- below:
For more information about Teen HYPE, located at 1938 Franklin St. in Detroit, click here.
- Future Themes and Challenges - always using a Racial Equity Lens
- Destigmatizing mental health / Behavioral Health
- Immigration / New Americans
- Addiction and recovery
- Human trafficking
- LGBTQ+
- STEM – representation
- Environment and climate change
- Youth mobility and transportation
- Food access
- Supporting youth who didn’t complete high school
- Gun violence
- Representation - POC in AP classes
- Stereotypes and microaggressions against Asian people
