Despite agricultural hub, Michigan's Thumb has high food insecurity. Can collaboration change that?

Tina Swanton at Hidden Harvest and East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw.

Tina Swanton, MiHIA executive director of community impact and strategic partnerships; MiHIA CEO Heidi Tracy; East Side Soup Kitchen Executive Director Diane Keenan; and Hidden Harvest President and CEO Samantha McKenzie confer.

Heidi Tracy at Hidden Harvest and East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw.

Food at Hidden Harvest and East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw.