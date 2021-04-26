Tidying up with Tyann Davis

How to organize your life: Tips from Tyann



Tip #1: Schedule a pickup for items being purged. If something sits long enough, we will go back through it. Or it will just sit and it becomes garbage and clutter. Four to six weeks out gives ample time to get that done.



Tip #2: Start with one area. Don’t multitask. Pick that one area and work it until you can’t work it anymore. Start with a smaller space and build confidence and recognize that it may not all be done at once so don’t be overwhelmed.



Tip #3: Pull everything out and create categories. Keep, donate, trash — no in betweens. Go through everything. It’s going to get worse before it gets better. If there’s a loose dime in a drawer, pull that dime out. Everything comes out.



Tip #4: Be realistic about what you want to keep and what you are getting rid of. Be careful with emotional attachments. If you have issues with the purging process, set a timer for 10 minutes. And if you have a piece of clothing in a size that you haven’t worn in 20 years, realistically are you getting back in that outfit?



Tip #5: Give each item a home. You are more apt to put things back in their proper place if you know where it belongs. That’s how we get junk drawers because we don’t know where that stuff goes.



Tip #6: Davis recommends following social media organizers like @thehomeedit and making a Pinterest board. “Either of these will give you so many great ideas,” she says. “One of the best things about organizing is the ability to tweak it to fit yourself and your life.”



Tip #7: Laminate items like obituaries or put them into a keepsake box. “Preserve antiques and make a memories box and save it, but allow it to have limits and be willing to reassess items that can be purged or donated to other family members.”



