Tostada Magazine: Where to find food, resources during coronavirus crisis

Gleaners Community Food Bank works pack food boxes at the Detroit warehouse. Courtesy Gleaners Community Food Bank
The global coronavirus pandemic has hit home for Americans in the past week and now that families and workers are being ordered to avoid contact with others to help stem the spread of the virus, many are wondering where they can turn to access food.
As of late Sunday, March 15, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 53 state-confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, and as test kits become more readily available in the coming weeks, those numbers are expected to spike. On Monday, March 16, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the statewide closure of all restaurants and bars, aside from pickup or delivery services, following similar orders in Ohio, Illinois, California, and elsewhere.
Monday’s announcement comes after the governor ordered the closure of all K-12 schools starting Monday until at least April 6 and a temporary ban on gatherings of more than 250 people. Meanwhile, the Michigan Gaming Control Board instituted temporary closures of Detroit’s three casinos for at least two weeks.
The en-masse closures are expected to have a particular impact on low-income residents and hourly workers whose employers are now suddenly closed.
With this economic crisis looming, a growing number of agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community activists are mobilizing to provide emergency food services and other resources.
Amid the chaos, Tostada Magazine
is reporting on the places and organizations that Metro Detroit residents can reach out to.
