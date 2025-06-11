After more than two decades in public education, most recently as superintendent of two Michigan school district, Valerie Orr was ready for a career change.
When she came across the opening for executive director at the Community Foundation of Monroe County
(CFMC), it felt like a natural continuation of her longtime commitment to servant leadership. “I don't have any background in philanthropy,” Orr says. “But I just started looking at what other options are available for a second career that would fit the goals and the way in which I like to work.”
Founded in 1978,
CFMC has long played a quiet but important role in Monroe County, connecting donors to local needs and supporting nonprofits through grantmaking and partnerships.
With Orr stepping into leadership in September 2024, the organization is entering a new chapter focused on visibility, collaboration and expansion of its reach county-wide.
She brings not only leadership experience but also strong community ties and a deep familiarity with Monroe County’s needs – insights she credits to her years working in the region’s public schools.
“As a community foundation, that's our role: to help bring resources to the people who are doing the most important work around the county,” she says.
CFMC is currently in the midst of a strategic planning process that will guide its next three to five years. A consultant is working with stakeholders across the county to better understand emerging needs and how the foundation can respond. Orr says the resulting plan will help sharpen CFMC’s focus and deepen its impact.
At the heart of that vision is collaboration, which Orr believes sets Monroe County apart. While she’s worked in other areas, she says the level of connection in Monroe County is unique.
“There really is something special about Monroe County,” she says. “Especially the people who are working in some type of service-oriented position... Monroe is extremely collaborative.”
She points to the many local coalitions and committees that cross organizational and municipal lines. That overlap, she says, creates a built-in synergy that helps reduce redundancy and stretch resources further.
It’s a spirit that CFMC works to embody. The foundation partners with local nonprofits, other community foundations, and statewide organizations like the Council of Michigan Foundations
.
Orr emphasizes that building relationships isn’t just a nice idea—it’s a core strategy for growth.
“My goal is to be visible,” she says. “The larger we grow as a community, opportunities to collaborate will come to light.”
Orr is especially proud of CFMC’s ongoing partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation
. Because Monroe County is part of the foundation’s geographic focus, the collaboration has helped bring new funding and opportunities into the region.
“They've been pretty amazing partners with us,” she says.
In her first months on the job, Orr has been learning the landscape of Monroe County’s nonprofit sector. She’s impressed by the mix of long-standing organizations and emerging ones—some of which are navigating serious challenges in a shifting funding environment.
Overall, she sees strength in the sector’s leadership and innovation. Her main concern is public awareness.
“Before I took this position, I had no idea about us. I wish more people knew that the Community Foundation is for everyone,” Orr says. “It’s not just for the wealthiest individuals or people thinking about planned giving. Yes, those are very, very important people within our organization, and we rely on them heavily, but I also think it's important for the next generation of givers to really see what the old generation has done.”
She adds, “It's really people understanding that the Community Foundation is for those who care about their community and want to make an impact.”
Looking ahead, Orr envisions a bigger footprint for the foundation that includes more partnerships, deeper engagement with local municipalities and a stronger presence across Monroe County.
“I just see our impact across the county growing exponentially,” she says. “We’re always looking to connect with individuals who care about their community and are looking for innovative ways to make an impact.”
This story is part of the Nonprofit Journal Project, an initiative focused on nonprofit leaders and programs across Metro Detroit. This series is made possible with the generous support of our partners, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Michigan Nonprofit Association and Co.act Detroit.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.