Welcome Kit helps Michiganders navigate autism resources and support

Autism Alliance of Michigan
(AAoM) strives to be a community of hope, a place where autistic adults and children feel understood, valued, and accepted — and where caregivers feel heard, supported, and embraced. To achieve this, AAoM connects autistic individuals and their families with the tools and resources they need to achieve their greatest potential.
Erik Gallery
“Our goal is to create that space where families and autistic adults can reach out to us and receive guidance over the lifespan of needs that autism can present,” says Erik Gallery, AAoM director, Statewide Access and Early Identification Initiatives.
A new outreach tool, AAoM's Welcome Kits
provide a broad yet concise overview of AAoM’s roster of initiatives. Available in two versions — one for families and adults within the autistic community,and another for professionals serving autistic and neurodiverse clients — the Welcome Kits aim to extend a "warm handshake" towards AAoM’s resources.
“I really see this as being a strong tool for our outreach team in all of their work in connecting with our community partners for trainings and attending different community events,” Gallery says. “When individuals come to our website or when they engage with us at an in-person event, this is something comprehensive and complete that we can share with them, that gives them that full overview of what Autism Alliance can provide.”
When Gallery began working for AAoM, he noticed that a collection of literature on each of AAoM’s programs and initiatives had been amassed over the years. When attending various statewide events that serve these communities, he saw individuals and families being offered dozens of brochures and other printed information.
“Having my personal connection to autism and working in direct services as long as I have, I've been to many conferences and events. I know firsthand that I don't go home and read through every single brochure that I get. It can be very “Reviewing the Welcome Kits’ table of contents with individuals proves to be a highly effective way to engage and inform at our vendor tables during community events.” Kierra Jones, AAoM outreach lead.
overwhelming,” he says. “I really wanted us to identify an outreach tool that would not only be evergreen, but a basic introduction for to those that we serve in Michigan.”
In addition to providing an overview of AAoM services, both Welcome Kits include direct links to resources and services, enhancing connection points and reducing the overwhelm that traditional literature can create. Because the Kits are digital, AAoM is able to update them in real time so the information is always current.
“The first sections review the MiNavigator Program
and the Resource Directory
. The linkage is right there to get connected to both. The Kits are connected directly to our website,” Gallery says. “If somebody viewing the Kit has a concern or specific need that they're encountering with their child or with themselves, they can explore that feature right there in the moment.”
Navigators show the way
“AAoM has so many supports and services to offer — often too much to share during brief conversations at conferences or events. The Welcome Kit allows individuals and families to learn about them all and then reach back out to us.” Jaime Zavier, AAoM
A free resource identification service, AAoM’s MiNavigator program has grown from one navigator in 2014 to a full team of interdisciplinary professionals that includes autism-based service providers, educators, and individuals with lived autism experience. Navigators strive to help any person with needs related to autism make connections to services and resources — from parents and caregivers to autistic persons and service providers. They help these providers find additional support for autistic clients.
“When it comes to working with providers, we recognize that these folks have a knowledge base, an awareness, and want to provide quality service to their intended population," Gallery says. "We also recognize that autism can present its own complexities, especially for individuals who are dealing with comorbidities or multiple needs. Some providers are not always going to be prepared for that. Connecting with MiNavigator can be beneficial in the cases where additional supports need to be identified.”
Navigators consult with specialists and subject matter experts staffed or contracted by AAoM when the people they guide require additional direction with complex needs. They provide guidance in areas like getting a diagnosis of autism; identifying local service providers, educational challenges, and safety resources; gaining employment
support, living independently; and finding recreational opportunities.
“If a family or an adult doesn't feel comfortable with engaging with a navigator — if they're not at a point where they want to have a conversation — they are able to go directly to the Resource Directory, investigate on their own, and find resources in their area,” Gallery says.
Provided by Autism AllianceWelcome Kits provide an overview of AAoM's services in two versions — one for families raising autistic children and autistic adults and another for professionals serving autistic clients
Resources are a simple click away
With information about more than 1,000 providers and services across the state, the Resource Directory is an ever-growing electronic database that identifies autistic evaluators, clinical service providers, resources related to education, socialization and independent living, and much more.
The directory also includes AAoM’s health and wellness resources. In addition, AAoM houses a separate Community Calendar
of social and educational events that are relevant to the autism community. Autism can be a very isolating experience for both individuals and families. The calendar provides informative workshops, educational seminars, and support groups as well as autism-friendly recreational events across the state that emphasize inclusion and access.
“When families first notice early signs or have developmental concerns that could be autism, that's the point we really want them to reach out to us. If there is a diagnosis of autism, we can then help them to find a clinical service provider in their area, whether it's for behavior analysis, finding a speech or occupational therapist to address eligibility for special education, and/or activities of daily living,” Gallery says. “As that individual grows and more complex needs arise, we step in to provide guidance related to issues like financial resources, independent living, and/or employment for autistic adults.”
Gallery believes that the Welcome Kits also will help AAoM staff better serve the families and individuals that come to them for help.
“I'm proud of my team, and I'm proud of their collective knowledge, but I can't expect them to be aware of every type of resource out there,” Gallery says. “The Kit is a tool that they can utilize when they're first making that connection with a new family, with a new individual, to really set the level and be able to present what we can offer.”
Estelle Slootmaker spends most workdays as a freelance journalist and editor. You can contact her at [email protected] or www.constellations.biz.
Photos courtesy AAoM
Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.