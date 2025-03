What city, state, and federal policies are needed to solve Detroit's housing affordability crisis?

Madhavi Reddy Madhavi Reddy.

Steve Koss The Ribbon, a new mixed-use development in East English Village, includes 18 rental units reserved for tenants making 80% or less of the area median income.

Steve Koss The Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center offers permanent supportive housing for LGBTQ+ youth who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.