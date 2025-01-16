Why one advocate is surveying Black Detroiters on treating a debilitating skin condition

A new community mapping project in Detroit looks to track diagnoses of a chronic skin condition among Black Detroiters — and also whether there are disparities in treatment for them.
The Association of Hidradentis Suppurativa and Inflammatory Diseases is a nonprofit formed by documentarian and filmmaker Jasmine “IVANNA” Espy, who has been an advocate for awareness of the condition — which causes small, painful lumps to form where a person’s skin rubs together — since receiving the diagnosis herself.
HS, as the condition is commonly abbreviated as, attacks hair follicles in the armpits and groin. Espy is now in the beginning phase of collecting more information about HS’ presence in Metro Detroit through a survey launched this month.
“If you’re a Black Detroiter or a Black person with HS living in Metro Detroit, we would love for you to take this survey,” Espy writes. “Your feedback will help us address the systemic barriers Black patients face while navigating care for this complex and debilitating disease.”
Founded in 2020, Espy's goal with The Association of Hidradenitis Suppurativa & Inflammatory Diseases is to continue developing ways to increase education, advocacy, and awareness to close gaps, ensure adequate care, and empower people in the communities we serve to feel supported emotionally, spiritually, mentally, and physically.
“If this doesn’t apply to you, please consider sharing it with someone with HS. Every share helps us reach more people and make a bigger impact!” she adds.
You can access the survey by clicking the following link: https://4cqmyk7t3zb.typeform.com/to/lf0C1WPz
